PHOTO CONTEST: Summer Fun

The Coral Gables Garden Club is sponsoring a photography competition for any photographers, age 18 or older. All cameras are welcome, including smartphones. The competition aims to find the best photos of Florida’s natural environment and wildlife, plants and insects, the City of Coral Gables, observations of our pandemic life and historical places. Coast lines, vista’s, landscapes, ocean scenes, Sunsets and Sunrises, beautiful foliage and flowers, the photographs in this competition will display the talent of the photographer taking the pictures but will inspire visitors to visit and explore our state and the City Beautiful.