Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

PHOTO CONTEST: Summer Fun

By SBG San Antonio
cw35.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on the Chime In Challenge we’re all about fun in the sun! Show us your summer fun photo for a chance to win this prize package. Station: San Antonio Television, LLC dba KABB, WOAI. Station Address: KABB/WOAI, 4335 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78229. Contest Area: San...

cw35.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Fun#Cash Prizes#The Chime#Taco Cabana Gift Card#Kabb Woai Chime#San Antonio Television#Llc Dba Kabb#Nw Loop#Bexar Comal#Lavaca Mcmullen#Prize Value#Facebook#Contest Period#Contest Terms#Contests#Prize Winners#This Week#Entries#Offering Prizes#Finalist Selection Date
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Augusta, MOBoone Country Connection

"Celebrations" Theme for Next "Best of Augusta" Photo Contest

The deadline for the next "Best of Augusta" Photo Contest will be in the fall, 2021, for kids and adults. The theme is "Celebrations". Opportunities abound with new businesses opening and various events in Augusta this summer. Tailgate Thursdays happen twice a month. There is a Viticultural anniversary in June,...
Coral Gables, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

Coral Gables Garden Club sponsors photo contest

The Coral Gables Garden Club is sponsoring a photography competition for any photographers, age 18 or older. All cameras are welcome, including smartphones. The competition aims to find the best photos of Florida’s natural environment and wildlife, plants and insects, the City of Coral Gables, observations of our pandemic life and historical places. Coast lines, vista’s, landscapes, ocean scenes, Sunsets and Sunrises, beautiful foliage and flowers, the photographs in this competition will display the talent of the photographer taking the pictures but will inspire visitors to visit and explore our state and the City Beautiful.
Pittsburg, KSMorning Sun

Little Balkans Days photo contest goes digital

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Little Balkans Days Festival is seeking entries for one of its most popular events: the photo contest. To encourage as many entries as possible, this year's competition is a digital photo contest. All shared photos will be displayed at LittleBalkansFestival.com and Facebook.com/LittleBalkansDays. There are a variety...
Lifestylecntraveler.com

A Complete Guide to Summer Fun

Last summer was a strange and uncertain one—a season defined by, among other things, social distancing, ongoing anxiety, and a stark absence of joy. But as more and more Americans get vaccinated and states around the country begin to fully reopen, the summer of 2021 is set to feel dramatically different, characterized by long-awaited family reunions, gatherings with strangers, the prospect of international travel, and above all, fun.
Lifestylewxbc1043.com

104.3 the River’s Highway to Summer Fun

Listen every weekday around 4:20 p.m. as Mike will give you the “highway number” for the day. After you get Thursdays Highway number put them all together and email your answer to wxbc@bbtel.com. A winner from all the correct entries will be drawn on Friday afternoon at 4:20 p.m. for a pair of Holiday World/Splashin’ Safari tickets. Good luck and thanks for listening to 104.3 the River!!
Phoenix, AZmyhyperlocalnews.com

Indoor Museums for Cool Summer Fun

Five hot spots for educational activities for the whole family. With the summer heat in full effect , it’s a great time to find fun and educational activities for kids to do indoors during summer break. Here are some excellent museums in the Valley that are cool, fun, and educational for kids and their grownups.
Fort Lauderdale, FLlmgfl.com

Lifestyle’s Guide to Summer Fun

When it comes to beating the South Florida heat this summer, few attractions compare to Tidal Cove at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa. The five-acre water park in Aventura, which just celebrated its second anniversary, satisfies thrill seekers and Lazy River lovers alike. On the spine-tingling side, don’t the miss almost-vertical Aqua Drop; the world’s first uphill waterslide, the Master Blaster; and, for wave-riding enthusiasts, the FlowRider Triple. There’s also a 4,000-square-foot kids pool and 25 luxury cabanas for rental.
Marshall, TXMarshall News Messenger

Summer months bring summer fun in East Texas

With the last of East Texas area schools and colleges recently celebrating their graduation ceremonies and saying goodbye until next school year on the last day of class, summer is officially in session and there’s plenty to do for families in the area. Marshall. From touring museums to checking out...
LifestyleABC 15 News

Predator Zip Lines: Summer fun for the family!

Predator Zip Lines is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Eight years-ago Predator Zip Lines was built with one objective in mind, to be a world class attraction at every touch point, every day. In looking back at what was created, the goal was accomplished. Seeing the wonderful comments on Trip...
Lifestyleroblawnews.com

Time for summer fun, but remember to be careful

The summer months may look different this year than last year, things are going to be opening back up and people will be out having fun in the sun. There are many ways to have fun and still remain safe this summer. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to Robinson...
Dubuque, IAPosted by
Y105

Summer Fun At The Pool Is Coming Soon!

As we move through the pandemic another thing parents are looking forward to is getting to cool off at the pool with their kids. The City of Dubuque Recreation Department has announced the dates and times for the local public pools!. According to their WEBSITE and images posted on the...
Brooklyn, NYnewyorkfamily.com

Foreign Language and a Summer of Fun? Yes!

How do you immerse your child in a new language, make sure they get plenty of fun, active outdoor time and combat “summer slide,” all at the same time?. Imagine a summer in which your child learns how to bake bread à la française, plays fútbol with a Spanish-speaking counselor from Venezuela, can’t stop laughing while playing Escondidas, encounters 老虎 (tigers) and 狮子 (lions) at the Bronx Zoo, wishes a new best friend a hearty bon appétit before lunch, acts out the story of 小红帽 (Little Red Riding Hood), and puts on a spectacle de magie en français !
Plano, TXPosted by
Breshell

Free Summer Fun at Legacy Hall

Legacy Food Hall is quickly turning into the 'it' spot for North Plano. With a variety of unique food vendors and a large patio this three story adult cafeteria is one to put on your list. What makes it even better is that they are hosting FREE events throughout the summer! Check them out below:
Alamo, TXalamotexas.org

Scheduled Summer Family Fun Series

Here is a list of activities scheduled for this summer from the City of Alamo. For more information on any of the activities please contact the hosting department. A correction was made to our Summer Calendar. Library reading program is 3 days a week in June.
Swimming & SurfingWacoTrib.com

BSR surfing contest brings out those ready for a fun summer

Braving the sporadic rain, surfers and spectators alike showed up to BSR Surf Resort for Red Bull’s Foam Wreckers first stop on their “anti-surf contest” surf contest, showing people are eager to kick off their summer as the country starts to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic. The one thing on their mind: having fun.
PhotographyChaffee County Times

GARNA to hold 7th annual photo contest

The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will accept entries from May 22-July 1 for its seventh annual photo contest for Upper Arkansas River Valley nature photos, celebrating the group’s 25 years of nature education and stewardship. Photos must be from within the Upper Arkansas Valley watershed, from Leadville to Cañon...
Lifestylecookcountynews-herald.com

Summer fun!

Summer is almost here, and I love it! Beautiful warm weather. School is out, so kids can relax and be kids again for about 90 days. I have three children of my own, so I know the challenges of keeping young ones occupied. I like to write a column at this time of year to give some fun, inexpensive ideas […]