Here's How Much Nick Lachey Is Really Worth

They know their dad! Nick Lachey‘s family absolutely loved watching him compete on The Masked Singer — and his kids knew that the Piglet was their father right away. “My kids watched. They guessed it the first day and said, ‘Oh, that’s daddy!’ I was excited they knew it was me, but that surprise was gone really early,” Lachey, who shares children Camden, 8, Brooklyn, 6, Phoenix, 4, with wife Vanessa Lachey, told Us Weekly exclusively following his win on the Wednesday, May 26, finale. “I’m excited for my grandma to see it! She called my mom saying she heard Nick is on ‘the masked show,’ so my grandma is watching it thinking it might be me, but hasn’t confirmed. So it’s going to be fun when my grandma sees it’s me. She gets such a kick out of seeing me on tv.”