Here's How Much Nick Lachey Is Really Worth
Nick Lachey built a successful career that covers much more than just having been in a 90s boy band. The Kentucky native generated an impressive net worth thanks to his popularity and constant work over the past few decades. As Celebrity Net Worth detailed, Lachey was born in Harlan, Kentucky in 1973. He went to school in Cincinnati, Ohio at the School for Creative and Performing Arts before attending Miami University in Ohio and the University of Southern California to study sports medicine. At the time, Lachey was not very enthusiastic about the track he was on, but an interesting experience prompted a major change of course.