Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Morgan Stanley, Ex-Diversity Chief Agree to Dismiss Racial Bias Suit

financialadvisoriq.com
 14 days ago

Morgan Stanley and its former head of diversity have agreed to dismiss a lawsuit she had brought accusing the firm of racial bias. In June 2020, Marilyn Booker filed a suit saying the firm “abruptly terminated” her last year after she had been there for 26 years. Booker had been the head of Morgan Stanley Urban Markets Group from 2011 until her termination, prior to which she had been the firm’s global head of diversity from 1994 to 2010.

financialadvisoriq.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Bias#Racial Discrimination#Attorneys#The U S District Court#Eastern District Court#Field Management#Wealth Management#Fa Iq#Systemic Discrimination#Prejudice#Federal Court#Ms Booker#Court Documents#Ceo James Gorman#Executives#Banking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
The Hill

Judge dismisses McDonald's bias lawsuit by Black franchisees

A judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit against McDonald’s filed by Black franchisees accusing the fast food chain of racial discrimination for pushing the owners to work at underperforming stores. James and Darrell Byrd, brothers who own a combined four McDonald’s locations in Tennessee, filed a lawsuit against the Chicago-based...
MinoritiesPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Study: Racial diversity stagnated on corporate boards

NEW YORK — (AP) — Many U.S. companies have rushed to appoint Black members to their boards of directors since racial justice protests swept the country last year. But in the two preceding years, progress on increasing racial diversity on boards stagnated, a new study revealed Tuesday. Black men even lost ground.
Businessefinancialcareers.co.uk

Morgan Stanley ED leaves for bigger job at Citadel Securities

Maybe Morgan Stanley should've promoted Melanie Cristi to managing director in its last round of promotions? The former executive director (ED) has just joined Citadel Securities. Cristi spent nine years at Morgan Stanley where she was latterly the bank's head of FX market structure and strategic content, based in New...
Alabama Statewvua23.com

Alabama distributor settles EEOC suit claiming racial bias

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A Birmingham-based beverage distributor that operates across Alabama agreed to pay more than $800,000 to settle claims that it discriminated against Black employees. The Equal Opportunity Employment Commission announced the settlement with the 114-year-old Birmingham Beverage Co., which now does business as AlaBev. It says the...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Ex-Morgan Stanley Lawyer Joins Melody Investment Advisors as GC

Nitin Khakee led legal for Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners. Melody Investment Advisors invests in communications infrastructure. Former Morgan Stanley lawyer Nitin Khakee has joined alternative asset management firm Melody Investment Advisors LP as general counsel. Khakee worked for eight years at Morgan Stanley’s infrastructure division, most recently as its executive...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Greenberg Traurig Once Again Captures the Morgan Stanley Leadership in Excellence in Inclusion and Diversity (LEID) Award

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has once again received the Morgan Stanley Leadership in Excellence in Inclusion and Diversity (LEID) Award. The annual honor is presented to an outside law firm following a survey of outside counsel, by the multinational investment bank and financial services company. Morgan Stanley utilizes the survey to evaluate firms based on various quantitative and qualitative questions, and a small handful of finalists are then interviewed on their programs. The outside counsel that is most distinguished is presented with the LEID award. “Our commitment to a diverse workforce remains strong, especially in light of recent events highlighting the need for focused, accountable actions to drive change toward greater diversity and inclusion,” Morgan Stanley noted regarding the award.
Law.com

Despite Lower Court's Finding of 'Egregious Lack of Diligence,' Appeals Court Says Ex-Client's Malpractice Suit Against NY Lawyer Must Be Dismissed

Citing collateral estoppel where a law firm client’s underlying fraud claim was ruled to be without merit, an appeals court has tossed out the client’s malpractice action against the firm despite a lower court ruling that the firm’s named partner and the client’s previous counsel had demonstrated “egregious lack of diligence” by not timely serving a summons with the underlying complaint.
Congress & Courtsworkcompcentral.com

Grinberg: Court Dismisses Family COVID Suit

Remember that Kuciemba case I reported on a bit previously? Well, it didn’t work out so well for the plaintiffs. Mr. and Mrs. Kuciemba sued the husband's private employer on a theory that he was exposed to COVID-19 in the course of his employment duties and then brought it home to his wife. Both were hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Citi Is Rethinking Racial Audits Dimon Dismisses as Bureaucracy

JPMorgan’s Dimon calls such audits ‘bureaucracy and B.S.’. said it’s reconsidering a shareholder proposal requiring its board oversee an audit analyzing its adverse impacts on communities of color -- a measure which drew sharp reproach from. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Nearly 40% of Citigroup shareholders voted in favor of such...
MinoritiesLaw.com

Old Navy Brought In White Temp Workers for 'Queer Eye' Film Shoot, Racial Bias Suit Alleges

A 2019 film shoot for the Netflix series “Queer Eye” has become the subject of a racial discrimination lawsuit after an employee at the Philadelphia Old Navy where the filming took place has alleged that white temporary workers were bussed in from around the region to be shown working in the store while the Black and Asian employees were forced to remain off camera in the back of the store.
Minoritiespraisedc.com

Amy Cooper Files Racial Discrimination Suit Against Ex-Employer

Violence continues to beget violence in a highly covered incident where a white woman falsely accused a Black birdwatcher of assaulting her, resulting in numerous think pieces and critical discussions around race in America. On Tuesday Amy Cooper, the woman dubbed “Central Park Karen,” filed a lawsuit against her former...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Morgan Stanley CEO acknowledges diversity efforts have been 'slow'

The CEO of Morgan Stanley on Wednesday will testify that efforts to increase representation for women and minorities at the highest levels of his company are moving slower than expected. Reuters reported that prepared testimony from CEO James Gorman will admit that the company "should do better" on diversity hiring...
Businesswxxinews.org

State comptroller to challenge Amazon on racial diversity

New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is using the strength of the state’s pension fund to push for racial justice at Amazon. The state’s pension fund holds significant shares in the growing company, and DiNapoli is asking that Amazon conduct an independent review of its impacts on civil rights, equity, diversity and inclusion, and the effects of those issues on its business.
Economyadvisorhub.com

UBS Agrees to Drop TRO Bid Against New Jersey Broker Who Joined RBC

UBS Wealth Management USA has agreed to dismiss a lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order against a broker who had accused the firm of using the filing to gain a “tactical advantage” in a dispute over promissory note repayment. Michael Gara, a 24-year industry veteran who last month led a...
Economyadvisor.ca

Morgan Stanley shutters Calgary office: report

Morgan Stanley has closed its investment banking office in Calgary, according to Bloomberg, as investor interest in Canada’s oil patch wanes. Bloomberg reported on Friday that the New York-based investment bank had closed its Calgary office, attributing the information to unnamed sources.
Business101.9 KELO-FM

JPMorgan appoints Goldman, Wells Fargo execs to lead growth equity arm

(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co on Monday launched a new division in its asset management business that will give institutional and high-net-worth clients opportunities to invest in and lend to young, fast-growing companies. The group, called J.P. Morgan Private Capital, recruited Christopher Dawe from Goldman Sachs Group Inc to...