Morgan Stanley, Ex-Diversity Chief Agree to Dismiss Racial Bias Suit

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has once again received the Morgan Stanley Leadership in Excellence in Inclusion and Diversity (LEID) Award. The annual honor is presented to an outside law firm following a survey of outside counsel, by the multinational investment bank and financial services company. Morgan Stanley utilizes the survey to evaluate firms based on various quantitative and qualitative questions, and a small handful of finalists are then interviewed on their programs. The outside counsel that is most distinguished is presented with the LEID award. “Our commitment to a diverse workforce remains strong, especially in light of recent events highlighting the need for focused, accountable actions to drive change toward greater diversity and inclusion,” Morgan Stanley noted regarding the award.