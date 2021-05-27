Morgan Stanley, Ex-Diversity Chief Agree to Dismiss Racial Bias Suit
Morgan Stanley and its former head of diversity have agreed to dismiss a lawsuit she had brought accusing the firm of racial bias. In June 2020, Marilyn Booker filed a suit saying the firm “abruptly terminated” her last year after she had been there for 26 years. Booker had been the head of Morgan Stanley Urban Markets Group from 2011 until her termination, prior to which she had been the firm’s global head of diversity from 1994 to 2010.financialadvisoriq.com