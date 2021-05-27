newsbreak-logo
DEPUTIES: Drug suspect found passed out at busy Greenville intersection

WITN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they found a drug suspect passed out in his vehicle that was parked in the middle of a busy Greenville intersection. David Richardson, 41, has been charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

