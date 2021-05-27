newsbreak-logo
How Much Is Sofia Vergara Worth?

By Kathryn Cook
Nicki Swift
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sofia Vergara is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood, and she's had some incredible success in her career. While fans know her best for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in "Modern Family," her career started well before that. In addition to modeling, Vergara began acting on the small screen in the TV series "Acapulco, Cuerpo y Alma" in 1995 (via IMDb). From there, she blossomed and became a household name. She and hottie Joe Manganiello tied the knot in 2015 (via Brides), quickly making themselves one of the best-looking couples in the business.

