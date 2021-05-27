newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

African Author Pens Children’s Book About Diversity in Skin Tones

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Contributor
washingtoninformer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNonkululeko Kunene Adumentey was born in the Kingdom of Eswatini, a landlocked African nation that the world once knew as Swaziland. A wife and mother of two young children, Adumentey calls her late father, Themba Micah Kunene, her hero. He inspired Adumentey’s passion for children and her will to celebrate children for their strength, voices, and diversity.

www.washingtoninformer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Tones#African People#Skin Color#Age Diversity#Beautiful People#Inspiration#Africans#Chicago State University#Amazon Com#Public Health#St Louis University#Diversity Matters#Books#Love#Voices#Anecdotes#Humble Beginnings#Kids#Childhood Trauma#Positive Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Books & LiteratureGPB

10 Children's Books That Inspire A Love For Travel

Give your child a new experience this summer with a book that inspires them to learn more about the world around them! Whether you're planning a trip or two out of town or plan to stay close to home, reading is a great way to spark curiosity and learning during the summer months. Check out our list of children's books on traveling.
Kidsromper.com

These 15 Children's Books Will Help You Talk About Depression

Discussing mental health topics with your kids can feel intimidating. Honestly, plenty of adults are challenged by the topic, so explaining a concept like depression in kid-friendly terms can be difficult. Thankfully, there are plenty of children’s books about depression to make the conversation easier, and many child psychologists recommend using books as a way to start this conversation.
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

South Asian children’s books not bound by stereotype

Sailaja Joshi founded what is now known as Mango and Marigold Press in 2014. Her venture (originally called Bharat Babies) has since blossomed into an award-winning independent press for diverse South Asian children’s books. Over the last 18 months, Joshi’s expertise as CEO was increasingly sought out by mainstream publishers eager to find voices like the ones she cultivates.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

2021 Waterstones Children’s Book Prize Shortlists

Shortlisted titles for the 2021 Waterstones Children’s Book Prize have been announced in the Illustrated Books, Younger Readers’, and Older Readers’ categories, including the following of genre interest:. Older Readers’. Wranglestone, Darren Charlton (Stripes/Little Tiger) Raybearer, Jordan Ifueko (Amulet; Hot Key) Category winners each receive £2,000 and the overall Waterstones...
Fontana-on-geneva Lake, WILake Geneva Regional News

New book from Fontana author continues children's series

FONTANA — A local writer’s children’s book series continues with “Mystery of the Silver Shells.”. Judith Rolfs recently released the third book in her Tommy Smurlee/Grella Weller series, which was written for children ages 8 and older. In the book, Tommy, Grella and the Silver Team team up for another...
Books & Literaturehotnewhiphop.com

Pusha T Wants To Write A Children's Book

Rappers have been branching out into new and exciting endeavors, and while he's easily one of the most acclaimed emcees in the game, it would appear that Pusha T has been setting his sights on an entirely different marketplace: the world of children's literature. With his upcoming studio album on...
Books & LiteratureThe Stranger

Meet the Two Doulas Who Wrote a Children's Book About Abortion

Carly Maines kept seeing the same problem at work. An abortion doula, she noticed that many of her clients had children in the waiting room while having their procedures, or talked about having kids at home. “I want to talk to my kids about my abortion,” clients often told her, “but I don’t know how.”
Tulsa, OKalaturkanews.com

Children’s book teaches about 1921 Tulsa massacre

A new book is teaching children about the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, which killed as many as 300 people. Tamecca Rogers, the co-author of "A Promise Deferred: The Massacre of Black Wall Street," joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero with why she wrote this book for kids. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Warsaw Author To Release 1st Children’s Book Wednesday

WARSAW — A Warsaw author’s first children’s book is coming out Wednesday, May 19. Kristine McQuown will have a live launch video for her book “Good Boy, Nacho!” at noon Wednesday on the Miriam Laundry Fan Page on Facebook. The book is aimed at children ages 4-8, but McQuown notes...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

23 of the Most Famous Classic Children’s Books

The books we read as children stay with us all our lives. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say they are the foundations of our education. In fact, children’s stories are basic to our culture. Some date back to ancient Greece and feature archetypal characters having memorable adventures. They’re more than good stories, too — […]
Iowa City, IAiowapublicradio.org

Two New, Nature-Based Children's Books

“Fishtastic! A Tale of Magic and Friendship” is a book inspired by new sculptures erected at Hancher Auditorium in Iowa City last fall. The art installation is called “Wellspring” and features 30 granite fish created by sculptor Colettel Hosmer. Host Charity Nebbe talks with Chuck Swanson of Hancher Auditorium and Tess Weaver about how this book came to be.
Rochester, NYPublishers Weekly

Bookselling Profile: Hipocampo Children’s Books

In the months since Hipocampo Children’s Books has reopened to in-person browsing, a group of pre-teens and teens have made the space a regular stop on their wanderings through the Rochester, N.Y., neighborhood where it opened two years ago. Their relationship to the store is as new as the store itself, but their ties to the owners go much deeper. All were kindergarten students of co-owner Henry I. Padrón-Morales in the dual-language immersion program at the nearby Anna Murray Douglass Academy School No. 12. One is the son of Padrón-Morales’s business partner Pamela Bailie.
Castle Rock, COenglewoodherald.net

Local sisters publish children's book

Looking to make something positive in a year of COVID-19, two local sisters came together to fulfill a childhood dream of writing a book. The children's book, “Tango's Teddy,” is now available for sale on Amazon. Jenna Revell of Lone Tree and sister Amanda Revell of Castle Rock are excited...
Solana Beach, CAsdjewishworld.com

Acceptance of Differences Is Theme of Children’s Book

Made by Raffi by Craig Pomranz; Raffi Binding; Frances Lincoln Ltd; 2016; ISBN: 9781847805966; $9.99. SOLANA BEACH, California — Out of the mouths of….. seven-year-olds comes the impetus for Craig Pomranz’s new children’s book, Made by Raffi. This is Pomranz’s first foray into publishing, but the singer/actor/dancer is no stranger to the limelight.