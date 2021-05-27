CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More jobless getting aid than in past even as cutoffs loom

By The Associated Press
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Far more Americans are receiving unemployment benefits than the last time the jobless rate was at the current 6.1%, thanks to a major expansion of the federal safety net that has provided aid to millions of people out of work. Yet many businesses and Republican officials...

Where are the workers? Cutoff of jobless aid spurs no influx

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Earlier this year, an insistent cry arose from business leaders and Republican governors: Cut off a $300-a-week federal supplement for unemployed Americans. Many people, they argued, would then come off the sidelines and take the millions of jobs that employers were desperate to fill. Yet three...
US initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week

Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits retreated last week to the lowest in a month in a broad-based decline, pointing to ongoing improvement in the labor market. Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs totaled 326,000 in the week ended Oct. 2, a decrease of 38,000 from the prior week, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a decrease to 348,000 applications.
Jobless claims fall again as enhanced pandemic benefits fade away

First-time filings for jobless claims totaled 290,000 for the week ended Oct. 16. That was down 6,000 from the previous week and below the 300,000 Dow Jones estimate. Continuing claims also dropped to a new pandemic low, falling to 2.48 million. Weekly jobless claims hit another pandemic-era low last week...
6 reasons why Americans aren’t returning to work

Millions of lost positions have yet to return to the job market but there are near-record job openings and job growth has been slower than expected in recent months. Enhanced unemployment benefits ended nationwide on Labor Day, and even sooner in many states. So far, evidence suggests benefits didn't play a big role in sidelining workers.
Supply bottlenecks, labor shortages slowed US growth, says Fed

Supply bottlenecks and labor shortages have slowed US economic growth and contributed to a sharp rise in prices, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday. The constraints and shortage of goods caused "significantly elevated prices" in most areas of the country, the Fed said in its "beige book" report on economic conditions, which noted rising uncertainty about the outlook. While economic activity increased at a "modest to moderate" rate over the last several weeks, in much of the country "the pace of growth slowed... constrained by supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and uncertainty around the Delta variant of Covid-19," the report said. The analysis, based on discussions with business and community contacts in the central bank's 12 regions, was prepared in advance of the Fed's next policy meeting November 2-3.
Florida worker disproves labour shortage complaints by applying for 60 entry-level jobs and getting one interview

A Florida worker has revealed he applied for 60 entry-level jobs in one month and got just one interview, despite widespread complaints of a labour shortage from business owners.Joey Holz, who has experience working in the food service industry, applied for two jobs every day from 1 September 1 to 30 September in the local Fort Myers and Lee County area.Of the 60 roles he applied for, Holz said he received just 16 email responses, spoke to four of these companies by phone and had only one interview.Holz wrote in a now-viral Facebook post that he decided to embark on...
This Is the Occupation With the Oldest Workers

More and more people are working into their later years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many Americans don’t have enough money to retire, at least if they want to keep their current financial lifestyles. People who want to live as they have need to remain employed full time. This has several consequences. Among […]
Trump deal delivers $420 mln windfall for wondering dealmaker

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in...
Gas prices top $7.50 in this US state

Gas prices are skyrocketing nationwide. Americans currently spend more on gas per gallon than they have in the last seven years. But drivers in central California could be spending the most. The only gas station in Gorda, Calif., priced one gallon of regular unleaded at $7.59. A gallon of premium...
‘This Is A Wakeup Call’: Colorado Governor Says State Is Running Low On ICU Beds Due To COVID Cases

DENVER (CBS)– On Thursday Gov. Jared Polis announced ICU hospital beds are running low across Colorado. “Earlier this week we jumped to over 1,000 hospitalizations for COVID,” he said at his weekly COVID19 briefing. “This is a very stark reminder for anybody who thought the pandemic was over. That they could slip by without getting vaccinated, this is a wakeup call.” Currently there are just over 100 ICU beds available in the state. Scott Bookman, Director of Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response Incident Commander for COVID-19, says overwhelmed hospitals will affect everyone who needs medical care. “Surgeries are being canceled....
