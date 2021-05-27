newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Diego Sanchez can “pick up the phone and call me,” says Dana White

By Adam D Martin
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFC president Dana White said that former Ultimate Fighter winner Diego Sanchez can “pick up the phone and call” him after being released. White recently released Sanchez from the UFC after he got into a disagreement with the promotion about the release of medical records. In addition, Sanchez’s former manager Joshua Fabia also played a role in the release as he got into an argument with UFC employees on Fight Island that didn’t necessarily help Sanchez’s cause with the UFC.

www.bjpenn.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Sanchez
Person
Dana White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Ultimate Fighter#Yahoo Sports#Ufc Employees#Fight Island#Medical Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCGossip Cop

Dana White: What’s His Net Worth After Selling The UFC?

Dana White has long been a polarizing figure, but one thing we know is that his brash personality has never affected his bottom line. As president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), he took a fringe sport once described as “human cockfighting” and turned it into a multi-billion dollar brand. Not bad for a working-class boxercise coach from the streets of Boston. But exactly how much did he earn from his investment in mixed martial arts? Dana White’s net worth might surprise you. Learn all about UFC’s growth under his leadership—and how he’s enjoying the fruits of his labor.
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Donald Cerrone shares story of Joshua Fabia getting beat up in a bar: “The death punch did not work”

Donald Cerrone says he never met Joshua Fabia but did know one of his friends beat him up in a bar fight. In Albuquerque, as Fabia and Diego Sanchez were becoming closer and started training with one another, Cerrone said he never got the chance to meet him. He did hear some stories about him and the death punch he has. However, according to “Cowboy”, the death punch didn’t work as Fabia got beat up.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White tells Triller executives to stop hounding him: 'This idiot calls me every day'

HOUSTON – Dana White seems sick of hearing about Triller – and from Triller. Even though Jake Paul, Triller and the rest of the celebrity boxing trend has shaken up the combat sports world in recent months, White is staying true to his original statement that he has no interest in partnering in any capacity – no matter how many times Triller executives call.
UFC7upsports.com

Diego Sanchez Reveals He Has No “Homosexual” Relationship With Joshua Fabia

Diego Sanchez is once again in the headlines following his recent release from the UFC. Following the release of some bizarre training footage, Sanchez and Fabia had their say. In an episode of True Story, Sanchez and Fabia address all the rumors about them. Specifically, they speak on Donald Cerrone...
Combat SportsMMAmania.com

Khabib’s manager: Dana White called about fighting Georges St-Pierre at 165 pounds

Rumors have been swirling regarding a potential Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre “super” fight for years now, but nothing fire-like has ever come from the endless smoke. The last official word on the record was from “GSP,” saying he was no longer in the headspace to challenge Khabib because he was unable to train with COVID-19 restrictions locking down Canada tight.
UFC7upsports.com

Donald Cerrone Reveals Why 160-155lbs Weight Makes Him “Drained”

Donald Cerrone is gearing up for his next fight. However, he will now be fighting Alex Morono instead of Diego Sanchez. Previously, the UFC announced that they have terminated Sanchez’s contract. As such, Sanchez is drawn out of the fight and subsequently, let go by the UFC last week. Allegedly, Sanchez’s team could not confirm with the promotion that the fighter was in good health.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Scott Coker confirms Bellator will not sign free agent Diego Sanchez

Bellator president Scott Coker confirmed that his promotion does not have any interest in signing free agent UFC veteran Diego Sanchez. Sanchez was released by the UFC last week following a disagreement over the release of medical information. UFC president Dana White let him go and he is now a free agent. While Speaking to Mick Heck ahead of Bellator 258, Coker was asked if Bellator has any interest in signing “The Nightmare,” which the organization’s leader said no to.
UFCufc.com

Donald Cerrone: Wound Up And Raring To Go

Donald Cerrone has worn a lot of hats during the course of his UFC career. He’s been a contender at lightweight and welterweight; a main event attraction, main card staple, and frequently featured in “The People’s Main Event.” He’s been a veteran litmus test for prospects in two weight classes; a Top 15 fixture; a guy who has struggled a time or two, and a guy that has put together some of his best runs after folks already believed his career was winding down.
UFC7upsports.com

Donald Cerrone Reveals Why Diego Sanchez Fight “Doesn’t make Sense” to Him

Donald Cerrone is preparing for his upcoming fight with Alex Morono. Moreover, Morono will be replacing Diego Sanchez, who was Cerrone’s original opponent. Donald reveals that he and his team were preparing to make a return to 155lbs. However, the UFC asked Cerrone to fight Diego Sanchez at 170 lbs. Following Sanchez’s exit from the UFC, Alex Morono stepped in as a replacement.
UFCBloody Elbow

Fight Archives: Diego Sanchez faceplants Joe Riggs inside two minutes

This past week and a half were mostly about the trainwreck that is Diego Sanchez’s post-UFC life. The stories have been unfortunate and foolish, yet riveting at the same time. As the primary contributor to all of this lunacy, I thought I’d shift things for a bit and look back...
UFCmmanews.com

Diego Sanchez in Talks with UFC, Enrolls in Brain Health Study

As public exchanges between Diego Sanchez and the UFC become ever more revealing and salacious, Sanchez is currently in discussion with the UFC and intends to undergo a Professional Athletes Brain Health Study. The study itself will be funded in part by UFC. Sanchez has been a hot topic on...
UFCSherdog

Carla Esparza Makes Case for Title Shot, Dana White Acknowledges ‘Message Received’

Carla Esparza is on the verge of coming full circle in her mixed martial arts career. “The Cookie Monster” moved one step closer to a title shot with a second-round technical knockout of Xiaonan Yan in the UFC Fight Night 188 co-main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Esparza has now won five consecutive bouts at 115 pounds and could be in line for a rematch with Rose Namajunas, whom she defeated to capture the promotion’s inaugural strawweight crown at “The Ultimate Fighter 20” finale in December 2014.