Diego Sanchez can “pick up the phone and call me,” says Dana White
UFC president Dana White said that former Ultimate Fighter winner Diego Sanchez can “pick up the phone and call” him after being released. White recently released Sanchez from the UFC after he got into a disagreement with the promotion about the release of medical records. In addition, Sanchez’s former manager Joshua Fabia also played a role in the release as he got into an argument with UFC employees on Fight Island that didn’t necessarily help Sanchez’s cause with the UFC.www.bjpenn.com