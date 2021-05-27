Milwaukee Bucks: 3 role players that have stepped up in series vs. Miami Heat
The Milwaukee Bucks have raced out to a 2-0 lead on the Miami in their intense first round series. Still, hard work remains for the Bucks, especially as the series shifts down to Miami for Games 3 and 4. And while the Bucks are currently getting the better of the Heat so far this series, they’ll be walking into a hostile environment that will surely test them, despite having such a clear advantage so far this series.behindthebuckpass.com