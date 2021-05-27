Milwaukee Bucks: 3 role players that have stepped up in series vs. Miami Heat

ANALYSIS: All of a sudden, Milwaukee is the second-best team in the East. Say what!? That's right, folks. Kind of, at least. The Bucks and the Nets are tied for the second spot with an equally nice 43-24 record each. But the Bucks, good for them, hold the tiebreaker over Brooklyn. There is virtually no chance the Bucks can jump above Philly (3.0 GB) but with an easy schedule ROS and the Nets facing Denver on Saturday (and most probably not risking a thing when it comes to KD/Kyrie/Harden) odds are the Bucks lock onto the no. 2 and secondary players take on a slightly heavier role. Enter über-efficient Bryn Forbes.