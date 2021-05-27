newsbreak-logo
WWE

Latest update on John Cena's WWE return

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 3 days ago
It's been a while since WWE fans last saw John Cena in the ring, but rumors are bouncing out of America that the 16-time WWE World Champion could somehow be back in action on the shows. 'PWInsider' talked about it, one of the most authoritative sources in the world when it comes to pro-wrestling.

