Point Pleasant, WV

White Falcons whip Wirt County, 11-0

By Point Pleasant Register
Point Pleasant Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompletely consistent. Visiting Wahama scored in each of its six innings at the plate and had two pitchers combine to limit Wirt County to two hits on Wednesday night during an 11-0 victory in Little Kanawha Conference play. The White Falcons (8-11, 6-4 LKC) belted out eight hits and benefitted from six Tiger errors as the guests gradually piled on to their ever-growing advantage. An Ethan Gray 2-out double in the first gave WHS a permanent lead as Logan Roach scored, then Gray came around on an error for a 2-0 edge. Wahama added a run in the second and fourth frames, plus tacked on two scores in between and just after for an 8-0 advantage through five complete. WHS also added three runs in the sixth on a single, an error and two hit batters. Bryce Zuspan went four innings and allowed two hits while fanning six for the winning decision. Gray led the guests with two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Zuspan and Field chipped in one safety and two RBIs apiece. Murray and Winnell had the lone hits for WCHS.

www.mydailyregister.com
Point Pleasant, WV
Sports
County
Wirt County, WV
City
Winfield, WV
City
Point Pleasant, WV
Ohio StatePoint Pleasant Register

Marauders win TVC Ohio outright

The Meigs baseball team — which had already clinched a share of its first Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division championship since 2016 — wrapped up the program’s first outright title since 2011, defeating guest River Valley 12-2 in six innings on Friday. The Raiders (15-9, 7-5 TVC Ohio) — who fell to Meigs (12-8, 10-1) on May 1 by a 4-0 count — were up 1-0 after three hits in the opening inning on Friday. The Marauders pulled even after back-to-back hits to lead off the bottom of the first, and then took a 5-1 lead with five hits and an error in the second inning. MHS was ahead 6-1 after two straight two-out hits in the third, but RVHS got a run back after an error in the top of the fifth. The Maroon and Gold plated four runs after two errors and three straight two-out hits in the fifth inning, and then capped off the 12-2 mercy rule win after back-to-back bases-loaded hit batters in the sixth. Andrew Dodson was the winning pitcher in a complete game for MHS, striking out four. Isiah Harkins took the pitching loss in 4.2 innings for the Silver and Black, striking out a trio. Leading the Marauder offense, Dodson and Alex Pierce had three hits to lead the Marauders, with Pierce scoring four runs and Dodson scoring once. Ethan Stewart and Wyatt Hoover had two hits each, with Stewart scoring once and doubling once. Harkins and Dalton Jones were both 2-for-3 for the Raiders, with Jones scoring both of the team’s runs.
Point Pleasant, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Raiders roll past Fed Hock, 5-0

A fitting farewell. River Valley senior Chase Barber struck out 12 and allowed one walk while no-hitting visiting Federal Hocking on Thursday during a 5-0 non-conference victory on Senior Night. The Raiders left the bases loaded in the first and had stranded five on the bags through three complete, but the hosts finally broke through by scoring four times in the bottom of the fourth. Blaine Cline singled home Mason Rhodes for a 1-0 edge, then Cline came around on a Seth Bowman single. Bowman scored on an Alex Euton double, then Euton crossed home plate on a Barber double that made it a 4-0 contest. Dalton Jones doubled and successfully stole home on a double-steal attempt in the sixth, wrapping up the 5-run outcome. Barber — who issued a first inning walk to Jarvis — struck out only two batters through two innings, but then had at least two strikeouts in every frame the rest of the way. The Raiders banged out 12 hits, with Euton and Barber leading the way with three safeties apiece. Isiah Harkins also had a pair of hits for the victors.
Wirt County, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

Tyler sweeps Wirt County: Knights pitch perfect game and one-hitter

KIDWELL — Tyler Consolidated fans saw all the facets of the game strongly shine from their Silver Knights baseball team Saturday during a double-header against Wirt County. Pitchers Ty Walton and Carson Gorby combined to throw a perfect game, the pair alongside Mason Nichols threw a one-hitter, and Jayden Helmick went 5 for 7 with six runs-batted-in while stealing eight bases and speeding around the bags for an inside-the-park home run.
Baseballwoay.com

WV State baseball wins twice Sunday, takes MEC title

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Needing two wins to claim the MEC Baseball Tournament championship, West Virginia State did just that against Concord, winning both games 9-3 at Linda K. Epling Stadium. The Mountain Lions, who entered the day needing only one win for the title, jumped out to a 3-1...
Ohio StateTimes-Leader

West Virginia outscores Ohio All-Stars in sweep

WHEELING — It took a few months longer than originally anticipated, but the senior basketball standouts of the Ohio Valley had one more chance to shine in their high school uniforms. The 43rd annual OVAC Samuel A. Mumley All-Star Basketball Classics resulted in a West Virginia sweep Sunday afternoon at...
College SportsPosted by
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Wallops Dayton 12-6

The West Virginia Mountaineers closed out the seven-inning doubleheader against the Dayton Flyers with a dominating 12-6 decision Sunday evening. West Virginia starting pitcher Daniel Ouderkirk got into trouble in the second inning, walking the bases loaded with two outs before Mariano Ricciardi drove the 1-2 pitch into the gap in left-centerfield for a two-RBI single to give the Flyers a 2-0 lead. After four straight balls, head coach Randy Mazey tabbed in Noah Short, who retired the side.
Wheeling, WVWeirton Daily Times

West Virginia sweeps OVAC basketball contests

WHEELING — It took a few months longer than originally anticipated, but the senior basketball standouts of the Ohio Valley had one more chance to shine in their high school uniforms. The 43rd annual OVAC Samuel A. Mumley All-Star Basketball Classics resulted in a West Virginia sweep Sunday afternoon at...
Point Pleasant, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Wahama top Lady Knights, 7-1

Perfect through 10. The Wahama softball team improved to 10-0 with a 7-1 victory over non-conference guest Point Pleasant on Wednesday in Hartford. The Lady Falcons led 1-0 after a Lauren Noble RBI double with two outs in the opening inning. WHS was ahead 7-0 after scoring twice in each of the next three innings, with just three hits in that span. The Lady Knights (8-6) — who left runners two runners in scoring position in the third inning — ended the shut out bid in the top of the seventh, as Kylie Price led off with a solo home run. Price’s home run ended the Lady Falcons string of 28 straight innings without allowing a run. PPHS put another runner in scoring position in the inning, but ultimately left the runner at second and fell 7-1. Mikie Lieving was the winning pitcher in a complete game, striking out eight for WHS. Rylee Cochran took the loss in 3.1 frames for Point Pleasant, striking out one. Madilyn Keefer finished the game for the guests and struck out three. Leading the Lady Falcon offense, Noble was 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three runs batted in, Lieving went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, while Emma Gibbs singled once, scored once and drove in a run. Cochran, Price, Tayah Fetty, Havin Roush and Kaylee Byus had a hit each for PPHS, with Fetty and Roush both making it an extra base.
Point Pleasant, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Blue Devils sweep Point, 8-5

Early and often … and then the Blue Devils just held on. Gallia Academy stormed out to a 4-3 lead after one inning and tacked on two more runs over each of the next two frames, then eventually cruised to an 8-5 victory over host Point Pleasant on Tuesday in a non-conference matchup of cross-river rivals. GAHS (13-10) outhit the Big Blacks (11-4) by a 9-6 overall margin and the guests benefited from three PPHS errors in the first inning while establishing a 4-run advantage. The hosts answered with a 3-run outburst in the first, capped off by a 2-run homer from Joel Beattie for a 4-3 contest. Trent Johnson had an RBI single in the second and Grant Bryan followed with a sacrifice fly that plated Maddux Camden for a 6-3 cushion, then Bode Wamsley singled in both Cole Hines and Dalton Mershon for an 8-3 advantage through three complete. The Big Blacks got an RBI single from Beattie in the fifth, then Tanner Mitchell received a bases-loaded walk as Wyatt Wilson came home for a 3-run deficit. PPHS left runners stranded at second and third in the sixth and the bases were also loaded with one away in the bottom of the seventh. Colton Roe picked up the win after allowing five runs, five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out six. Johnson, Hines and Wamsley led GAHS with two hits apiece, with Johnson and Wamsley also accounting for a pair of RBIs each. Beattie paced the Big Blacks with three hits and three RBIs, while Wilson also had two safeties in the setback. Seven different batters — five from Point Pleasant and two from Gallia Academy — were hit by pitches in the contest, including each starting pitcher in their first plate appearance. PPHS stranded 10 of the 16 runners left on base. Gallia Academy won the first matchup by a 5-0 count back on April 20 in Centenary, Ohio.
Point Pleasant, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Eagles soar past Wahama, 10-4

The Eastern baseball team scored seven times in the first two innings on Monday, as the Eagles picked up a 10-4 victory over non-conference host Wahama. EHS (13-5-1) never trailed, scoring four runs on two hits, two walks, a hit batter and an error in the top of the first inning. The White Falcons (4-6) got a run back in the home half of the inning, but a two-run triple by Conner Ridenour, followed by an RBI single from William Oldaker gave Eastern a 7-1 lead midway through the second. Wahama manufactured another run in the second inning, but trailed 10-2 in the middle of the fourth, with Eastern taking advantage of three hits, a walk and an error. The White Falcons got a run back in the bottom of the inning, but left the bases loaded in the fourth. WHS stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in the fifth, but got back on the board with a Bryce Zuspan RBI single in the sixth. Wahama left a pair of runners on base in each of the final two innings and fell 10-4. Preston Throla was the winning pitcher for EHS, striking out five batters in five innings of work. Owen Johnson closed the game for the Eagles, striking out one. Zachary Fields struck out six over four innings and took the loss for the hosts. Zuspan and Aaron Henry both struck out a trio of batters in relief. Leading Eastern at the plate, Oldaker was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, while Brad Hawk was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. Henry and Trey Ohlinger had two hits each for Wahama, with Ohlinger doubling once and scoring once.
Mason County, WVGallipolis Daily Tribune

Lady Falcons blank Ritchie County, 5-0

The Lady Falcons won the battle of unbeatens on Friday in Mason County, defeating Little Kanawha Conference guest Ritchie County 5-0. Wahama (8-0, 6-0) — which has outscored opponents by a combined 79-2 so far this season — had the game’s first base runners in the second inning, but left two in scoring position. A trio of two-out errors in the fifth inning allowed WHS to score five runs, capped off by a two-run double from Victoria VanMatre. The Lady Rebels (7-1, 4-1) ended the no-hit bid in the seventh inning, but left the runner stranded on first and fell 5-0. Mikie Lieving was the winning pitcher of record, striking out 12 in a complete game one-hitter. Chloe Elliott — who had Ritchie County’s lone hit — took the pitching loss in a complete game, striking out eight. Amber Wolfe led the Red and White on offense, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. VanMatre doubled once and drove in two runs, while Lieving and Lauren Noble both singled once and scored once.
Point Pleasant, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Locals compete at Wood Invite

The Winfield girls and Cabell Midland boys came away with top honors on Friday night at the 2021 Paul Wood Invitational held at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field on the campus of Point Pleasant High School. The Lady Generals cruised to a 21-point victory over the 11-team girls field...
Point Pleasant, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Point outlasts Blue Angels, 7-4

A whole lot of work went into the rally … and then it all ended up being for nothing. The Blue Angels fought back from a 4-run deficit by tying things up at 4-all in the top of the sixth, but host Point Pleasant countered with three scores in its half of the sixth and ultimately held on for a 7-4 non-conference victory. The Lady Knights (7-3) built an early lead in the first with a 2-run homer from Havin Roush, then Emma Harbour and Julia Parsons added RBI hits in the third for a 4-0 lead through three complete. Gallia Academy (10-14) broke into the scoring column in the fourth as Preslee Reed successfully laid down a 2-out bunt single that plated Addy Burke for a 4-1 contest. The guests plated three runs in the top of the sixth, all of which came with two outs in the frame. Jenna Harrison singled home Hailey Ehman for a 4-2 deficit, then Maddi Meadows singled home both Harrison and Bailie Young for tie game. Hayleu Keefer led the home half of the sixth off with a double and scored on an error that put Tayah Fetty at second while taking a 5-4 lead. Roush followed with a double that plated Fetty, then Roush scored on a Harbour sacrifice fly for a 3-run cushion headed into the finale. The Blue Angels went down in order in the seventh, completing the 7-4 outcome. PPHS outhit the guests by a 10-8 margin and also committed only one of the four errors in the contest. Starters Madilyn Keefer and Taylor Mathie did not factor into the final decisions, but Rylee Cochran ended up getting the win after allowing just one hit and fanning one in the final five outs of work. Roush, Harbour, Parsons and Hayley Keefer led Point Pleasant with two hits apiece, with Roush leading the hosts with three RBIs. Harrison and Meadows each had two safeties for GAHS, with Meadows providing a team-best two RBIs.
Portsmouth, OHPoint Pleasant Register

Blue Angels fall to Portsmouth, 17-7

The Gallia Academy softball team — which fell at Portsmouth 5-3 on April 20 — dropped a 17-7 decision to those same Lady Trojans in Ohio Valley Conference play on Monday in Centenary. The Blue Angels (10-13, 6-6 OVC) trailed 5-0 after surrendering four hits and three walks in the second inning. Portsmouth pulled away with a seven-run fourth inning, featuring five hits and three errors. GAHS ended the shut out with a two-out RBI double by Abby Hammonds in the bottom of the fourth. Then the Blue Angels scored four times on four hits an an error in the following inning, trimming the margin to seven. Portsmouth scored twice in the top of the sixth, but GAHS scored two of its own on a two-out error in the bottom of the sixth. However, PHS capped off the 17-7 win with a three-run seventh. Phillips earned the win in a complete game for the guests, striking out four. Bella Barnette started a took the loss of Gallia Academy, striking out two in four innings. Hailey Ehman pitched 1.1 innings of relief and struck out one for GAHS. Leading the Blue and White at the plate, Jenna Harrison was 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, while Bailee Young went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Phillips and Johnson had four hits apiece to pace Portsmouth.