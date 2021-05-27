Alaska Airlines Expands In Central America With New Service To Belize

A year ago as the pandemic tore around the world, it was anyone’s guess when North American airlines would bounce back. At the beginning of a cataclysmic global crisis, passenger carriers cut routes, retired aircraft and shed staff. Now, optimism has returned, with major airlines reporting promising first quarter results, and sharply higher demand as Americans get back in the air. Majors are offering more point-to-point routes and looking to alliance partners to help support their growth, while smaller carriers scramble to grab more market share while US travellers have money to spend. Two new low-cost entrants - Avelo Airlines and Breeze Airways - are set to shake up the US market, while two others – Sun Country and Frontier Airlines – recently launched successful IPOs.