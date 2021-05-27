Alaska Airlines Expands In Central America With New Service To Belize
Tickets available for purchase now starting at $199 one-way for nonstop flights from Los Angeles and Seattle to Belize City; service begins in November. Seasonal service will operate four times a week between Los Angeles and Belize City (BZE), and twice weekly between Seattle and Belize City, beginning Nov. 19 – just in time for the holiday season. Fares between Los Angeles and Belize City start at $199, and $249 between Seattle and Belize City. Tickets are available for purchase now on alaskaair.com.www.travelcodex.com