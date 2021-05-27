Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Alaska Airlines Expands In Central America With New Service To Belize

By Steve Case
travelcodex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets available for purchase now starting at $199 one-way for nonstop flights from Los Angeles and Seattle to Belize City; service begins in November. Seasonal service will operate four times a week between Los Angeles and Belize City (BZE), and twice weekly between Seattle and Belize City, beginning Nov. 19 – just in time for the holiday season. Fares between Los Angeles and Belize City start at $199, and $249 between Seattle and Belize City. Tickets are available for purchase now on alaskaair.com.

www.travelcodex.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belize City#Central America#U S Travel#Travel Destinations#Commercial Flights#Mayan#The Alaska Airlines Blog#The Belize Tourism Board#Alaska Airlines Visa#Latin America#Costa Rica#Mexico#Canada#Nonstop Flights#West Coast#Fares#Extensive Routes#Beaches#International Guests#Alaskaair Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Alaska Airlines"
News Break
Travel
Related
DrinksLaredo Morning Times

Southwest and American Pause Alcohol Service on Flights

For some travelers, ordering a cocktail, beer or wine while airborne is a regular part of taking to the skies. For others, it’s a way to reduce apprehension over flying. Before the pandemic, raising the bar for in-flight drinks service was starting to become a feature in the travel industry. Now, however, the reverse is true — at least for a pair of airlines, who have temporarily paused serving all alcoholic beverages on flights.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Alaska Airlines’ Sustainable Route To Electric Aircraft

Alaska Airlines is seeking to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. With this in mind, it is looking at the utilization of electric aircraft. Nonetheless, the Seattle-based carrier needs to take crucial steps to work towards its targets. Simple Flying spoke with the airline’s director of sustainability, Kirk Myers, about his company’s measures.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Alaska Airlines Announces New Seattle To Cincinnati Service

Alaska Airlines connects Seattle and Cincinnati and now serves 95 nonstop destinations from its Pacific Northwest hub. As travelers take to the skies again, Alaska Airlines is ready to provide its guests with a brand-new destination: Cincinnati. Daily nonstop service between Seattle and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) started yesterday, May 20. The pandemic delayed the original start of service of Aug. 18, 2020.
Americasworldatlas.com

Time Zones In Central America

Central America is an isthmus region in the Americas that occupies an area of 521,876 km2 and serves as a connection between the Continents of North America and South America. The region is bordered by Mexico in the north and by Colombia in the southeast. Central America is also bounded by the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean. Central America includes seven countries and several offshore islands. The seven Central American nations are Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama. There are two time zones in Central America. They are the Central Time Zone (UTC-6) and the Eastern Time Zone (UTC-5).
Alaska Statetravelcodex.com

An Unexpected Alaska Airlines/Oneworld Perk

As I have traveled the world in premium class cabins, I have appreciated the priority handling of our checked bags. Having your bags come out first when you are already on a tight schedule or have a tight connection can really make a difference. On the subject of minimum connection times, I wrote a guide that can be found here.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Whitworth student depicted on new Alaska Airlines aircraft

If people didn’t look up to Alexis Dubreuil before, they do now. Dubreuil, a 20-year-old sophomore at Whitworth University, is among a group of students whose faces appear on one of the newest commercial airliners in the Alaska Airlines fleet. Called “Our Commitment,” the custom Boeing 737-900 ER represents what...
LifestyleAviation Week

U.S. Airlines To Increase Spanish Service

American Airlines and United Airlines are to increase service to Spain after the European country’s government confirmed that borders would reopen from June 7 to travelers who have been fully vaccinated. Oneworld alliance member American said it plans to reinstate two routes to the Spanish capital... Subscription Required. U.S. Airlines...
LifestyleFlight Global.com

How can airlines reconnect North America?

A year ago as the pandemic tore around the world, it was anyone’s guess when North American airlines would bounce back. At the beginning of a cataclysmic global crisis, passenger carriers cut routes, retired aircraft and shed staff. Now, optimism has returned, with major airlines reporting promising first quarter results, and sharply higher demand as Americans get back in the air. Majors are offering more point-to-point routes and looking to alliance partners to help support their growth, while smaller carriers scramble to grab more market share while US travellers have money to spend. Two new low-cost entrants - Avelo Airlines and Breeze Airways - are set to shake up the US market, while two others – Sun Country and Frontier Airlines – recently launched successful IPOs.
Lifestylespectrumnews1.com

New low-cost airline announces service in 16 cities, Worcester not among them

MASS. — Breeze Airways has selected T.F. Green International in Rhode Island and Bradley International in Connecticut among 16 cities for debut service. The new low-cost airline will launch in July and officials announced the cities and routes on Friday morning. The airline is a start-up from entrepreneur David Neeleman,...
WorldAviation International News

New Brazilian Airline To Launch Service in June

Brazil’s civil aviation authority has approved a new airline, Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos (ITA), after a year of approvals including certification flights in April. The airline’s parent, Itapemirim, is an intercity bus company that in the 1990s operated six Boeing 727 freighters and two passenger Cessna Caravans. ITA has announced plans...
Los Angeles, CAtravelweekly.com

Alaska Airlines will fly to Belize from Los Angeles, Seattle

Alaska Airlines has filled in the details of its upcoming launch of service to Belize. The carrier will fly from Los Angeles and Seattle to Belize City on a winter seasonal basis. It will operate Los Angeles-Belize City four times weekly from Nov. 19 through May 23 and Seattle-Belize City twice weekly from Nov. 19 through May 21.
airwaysmag.com

Alaska Airlines: Innovative Thinking Means Efficient Flying

MIAMI – Alaska Airlines (AS) and Airspace Intelligence have announced the signing of a multi-year contract for the use of Flyways AI™. The platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to assist dispatchers in making flight operations more efficient and sustainable. The application is also capable of optimizing routes and improving the predictability and flow of airline traffic. Alaska is the first airline worldwide to adopt the technology.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Alaska Airlines flight from Pasco forced to make emergency landing in Yakima

May 21—An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Yakima late Friday morning after reports of possible sparks onboard. Alaska Airlines Flight 2256 that was going from Pasco to Seattle made the unexpected landing after a flight attendant reported possible sparks in the galley — although there was no fire or smoke, Alaska Airlines said in a news release.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

American Airlines Eyes Transatlantic A321XLR Flights

The Vice President of network and schedule planning for American Airlines has confirmed that the airline could deploy its Airbus A321XLRs on Transatlantic routes. The US cities most likely to launch these flights are Philadelphia, Boston, Charlotte, and Chicago. The first A321XLR will join the fleet in 2023. Speaking to...
TravelWiscnews.com

Ask a Travel Nerd: What Changed While I Was Ignoring Travel?

Listen, I don’t blame you for ignoring travel industry news during the pandemic. Who cares if Hilton went bankrupt (it didn’t) or Alaska Airlines joined some alliance (it did) when you aren’t traveling?. If it wasn’t my job, I would've tuned out that stuff, too. However, many under-the-radar changes did...
Industryworldairlinenews.com

Alaska Airlines to resume full schedule at Paine Field by spring 2022

With increasing confidence that air travel is on a steady climb to return to pre-pandemic levels in the coming year, Alaska Airlines is planning to resume our full schedule of 18 daily nonstop departures at Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport by spring 2022, possibly earlier. The airport in Everett, north of Seattle, remains very popular with our guests.
Moscow, IDuidaho.edu

U of I to Partner with Alaska Airlines on Boise Flights

This story by Kevin Richert appeared on Idaho Education News on May 27. The University of Idaho wants an air link between its campus and Boise — and it is willing to pay up to $1.5 million to make it happen. The university will offer a three-year revenue guarantee to Alaska Airlines, under a contract that could bring back flights between Boise and Pullman, Washington. .