Lincoln County, WI

Local veterans organizations announce Memorial Day ceremonies

merrillfotonews.com
 3 days ago

NORTHERN WISCONSIN – Veterans organizations and the public are set to celebrate Memorial Day with numerous ceremonies in the area. Events are scheduled for Saturday, May 29, as well as on Memorial Day on Monday, May 31. The Lincoln County Veterans Service Office announced they will observe the day with...

merrillfotonews.com
Tomahawk, WItomahawkleader.com

St. Mary’s students celebrate Arbor Day by planting trees in Veterans Memorial Park

TOMAHAWK – Fourth and fifth grade students from St. Mary’s School did their part to celebrate Arbor Day by planting two trees in Veterans Memorial Park last week. Before planting the trees, three students gave a presentation explaining the history of Arbor Day, and Mayor Steve Taskay read a proclamation declaring May 12, 2021 Arbor Day in the City of Tomahawk.
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Fotos from the Past

Researched by Michael J. Caylor, Jr. 5-12-71 He was fired, he was still paid, and now he is back on the job. That is the story of the last week of Chief Deputy Sheriff Harvey Woodward. Late last week Sheriff Alfred Giese fired Woodward and told him to turn in his badge, gun, and car keys. Woodward, based on advice from his attorney, District Attorney James T. Rogers, and Law Enforcement Committee Chair Clarence Krueger, instead stayed on the job. As the week and weekend went on, Giese said he would refuse to pay Woodward out of his budget, but County Clerk Ken Oldenburg said that would be impossible and promised Woodward, who is 42 and has five boys at home, that he will still be paid. On Saturday, Giese filed court action against Woodward seeking his removal, based on his claims that the County’s Civil Service Commission is invalid, therefore making Woodward and every deputy on the department at-will employees, his will. However, when a special hearing was called into session on Monday in Marathon County Court, Giese asked to dismiss the case. That request came after Giese, Woodward, their attorneys, and DA Rogers all met behind closed doors. Giese claims when the office of Sheriff was merged with the former Traffic Patrol Division, the process was invalid, as was the appointment of Woodward, who had previously served as supervisor with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. Insides sources reported this past week that Giese refused to deputize Woodward for 1971 and at first refused to issue him an identification card. Local fire apparatus salesman Otis Radke confirmed Sheriff Giese did issue him an identification card as Chief Deputy in 1971, but it was done as a joke, and he instead now holds a Deputy Sheriff card in its place.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Marie Ellyn Hamilton Marrier

Marie Ellyn Hamilton Marrier, age 75, of Merrill, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital, from cardiac issues. Marie was born on October 2, 1945 at Marinette General Hospital in Marinette, WI to Louis Arnold Hamilton and Velma Glen Ellen Rude Hamilton, both originally of Rhinelander, WI. She had one brother, Jack Allan Hamilton, who was 4 years her senior. Marie grew up in the Town of Scott west of Merrill, having moved to this area at age 8 weeks. She attended a one room schoolhouse for her entire 8 grades of elementary school, a fact over which she expressed both pride and lament. Marie was a 1963 graduate of Merrill Senior High School, 1966 graduate of Columbia Hospital School of Nursing, Milwaukee, WI, and of the first Family Nurse Practitioner class at the University of Wisconsin Department of Family Practice Residency in Madison at the St. Mary’s site in 1976. Marie was most proud of being the first certified nurse practitioner in the northern third of Wisconsin, starting in the mid seventies under the tutelage of Michael Mikkelson, M.D. She was an RN for 42 years and an FNP for 34 years, 17 of those at the Family Medical Clinic in Merrill, in a team practice with MK Mikkleson, M.D., 13 years at the Wausau Medical Center Department of Family Practice in Wausau, in team practice with DP North, M.D. and AM Waldman, M.D. The last 3 years of her career were spent practicing at clinics in Wausau, Stevens Point, Medford and Tomahawk for Family Planning Health Services of Wausau, WI. Marie considered these last 3 years as a donation to the reproductive health cause, which she felt strongly about being a “sixties rabble rouser” as she referred to herself. She also liked to say that “one had to be able to afford to work at FPHS!” Marie married the love of her life, Wayne J. Marrier, on June 11, 1966 at Our Savior’s Norwegian Lutheran Church in Merrill, WI, where she had been both baptized and confirmed. She and Wayne were the first couple married at the current Logan Street location of Our Savior’s. Marie was quite proud of that fact, as her parents had been the first couple married in the Trinity Lutheran Church, another Norwegian Lutheran Kirke, in Rhinelander, WI. Marie enjoyed doing extensive genealogy work on both her Norwegian and Swedish heritage. The culmination of her 10-year Rude family history search was a 2-week reunion pilgrimage in 2005 to Hurdal, Norway with ten other American relatives, a trip which Marie personally planned and organized for the group. Along with her sister-in-law, Pamela Kanitz Hamilton, she also did extensive research on her Scottish and English Maine heritage. She had traveled extensively in the U.S., proud of the fact that she had been to all the states except Rhode Island and Alaska. Marie thoroughly enjoyed spending her winter months with Wayne in Orange Beach, Alabama. Marie was the first volunteer Ombudsman at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill, a position she held through the Wisconsin State Department of Aging and AARP. She was also an active member of the Merrill Historical Society, Friends of TB Scott Library, and Christ United Methodist Church, having served on several committees and serving as a Liturgist at services. Marie was a charter member of the Columbia Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association and the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She also was a longtime member of the Wisconsin and American Nurses Association. Marie looked forward to and enjoyed doing a Civil War reenactment of her great grandmother, Mehitable Jane Young Hamilton of Greenville, ME, who had worked in the Civil War hospitals in Washington, DC for four years, and with the Civil War Nursing at the Prairie River Middle School Civil War Days.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Boy Scout Food Drive collects for Merrill Community Food Pantry

Postal Food Drive canceled for 2021; Fill the Gazebo will be held. Area Boy Scouts held their annual Food Drive on Saturday, April 17, and collected more than 3200 pounds of food donations. Approximately 39 adults and 40 Scouts participated in collecting. The annual Postal Food Drive usually held the...
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Special Olympics needs volunteers

Special Olympics is back for 2021 and volunteers are needed to make the Special Olympics Regional Track & Field Meet at Merrill High School on Saturday, May 15, a success. Special Olympics Wisconsin is seeking volunteers to help throughout the day (from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) as athletes compete in running, walking, wheelchair racing, jumping, and throwing events. Volunteers are needed to help time the races; help measure, record, and escort the standing and running long jump events, the softball throw, and the turbo/mini javelin; and athlete escorts are also needed to walk with athletes from the staging area to the event to the awards area to help ensure they are in the right place at the right time.
Lincoln County, WImerrillfotonews.com

Pool kitty donates to LCHS

Sportsman’s Alibi Bar & Grill’s Pool Team donated $425 from their pool kitty to the Lincoln County Humane Society for the animals of the shelter. Thank you all for supporting the shelter! Submitted photo.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Connexus Cares supports SVDP

Connexus Cares donated $13,750.00 to St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) in Merrill to be used as needed to help our neighbors in need. L to R: Joe Breaman, Frieda Swanson, Bailey Schepp-Connexus Community Relations Specialist, Dick Duginski-SVDP President, Boyd Gustke-President & Chief Executive Officer of Connexus Credit Union, Sue Norenberg, Judy Warren, Chris Malm, and Lisa Carlson.
Merrill, WIWJFW-TV

Merrill Optimist Club to Give Away Free Cheese Curds

Merrill, Wis. - Did you miss your cheese curds in 2020?. For over 50 years the Optimist Club of Merrill has been making and selling these delicacies to provide its funding for a myriad of local youth programs. When the 2020 fair was cancelled, the organization's funding was eliminated and...
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

PRMS Student Council cleans up a section of Hwy. 107

The Prairie River Middle School Student Council members came out to Route 107 to fulfill their commitment to their Adopt-a-Highway sponsorship on Earth Day. In many southern states, this kind of work is done by prison work gangs as part of their restitution. Our Merrill students did this cleanup without reservation, because it was the right thing to do. They collected 11 bags of beer cans and trash picked up in just one short section of Hwy. 107. Residents out here on Hwy. 107 appreciate you and say “Thank you!”