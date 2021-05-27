newsbreak-logo
Guest: Believe it or not, America’s health care system is the best in the world

By Dr. Chad Mathis
Yellowhammer News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have the best health care system in the world. That is a statement you won’t often hear, but it’s true. For years we have listened to calls for Medicare for all and that the federal government should scrap our broken system. The list goes on and on. Yet these calls have been strangely silent of recent. We are better at treating chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, but we don’t hear that very often. One glaring example against socialized medicine is the vaccine production and rollout efforts. Because of Operation Warp Speed, the United States successfully facilitated and accelerated the development and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and other diagnostics and therapeutics.

yellowhammernews.com
Mississippi Statedeltanews.tv

This Is Where Mississippi’s Health Care System Ranks in the US

The U.S. health care system faced new levels of scrutiny in the past year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There were shortages of medical masks, ICU beds, as well as nurses. But even before the pandemic, some states were much better equipped to handle both everyday health needs -- and the pandemic -- than others.
Denton, TXDenton Record-Chronicle

Guest view: Don’t look now, but a bipartisan health care package is moving in Austin

This editorial first appeared in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions. The Texas Legislature, despite its proclivity to consider at least one issue each session that draws an international ruckus, is managing to move forward on some significant health care reforms even while avoiding the debate over expanding Medicaid. Instead, House Speaker Dade Phelan has deftly guided the House toward a bipartisan slate of bills that, collectively, would make health care better in Texas.
PharmaceuticalsCorvallis Gazette-Times

Guest editorial: World needs America's help on vaccination

Editor’s note: This editorial was written by the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board. Guest editorials in this space are intended to provide our readers with a sampling of opinion from other publications and do not necessarily represent the views of the Mid-Valley Media editorial board. The Biden administration’s decision to begin...
Health Servicesmsmagazine.com

America Might Finally Get a Comprehensive Care System

In building up care infrastructure under the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan, the U.S. would start the critical work of reversing decades and decades of underinvestment in the care sector. This article was originally published by the Century Foundation. It is reposted here with permission. It is really...
Health ServicesThe Mountaineer

Crisis hastened health-care reforms

RALEIGH — For all the suffering and damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s at least one silver lining: the experience may alter our health care system for the better. North Carolina is among many jurisdictions that adjusted its policies so medical providers could effectively respond to the crisis. The...
Hempstead, NYhofstra.edu

America’s Health Online: The Emergence and Growth of Virtual Care

Telemedicine and telehealth visits have exploded since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, yet the growth and future of virtual care depends on regulation and continued demand. The Hofstra University School of Health Professions and Human Services invited a group of experts to participate in the ongoing series, The State of H.O.P.E. (Healthcare Opportunities and Policy Exchange) to discuss the legal, practical, and clinical applications of telehealth. The panelists included:
ScienceYellowhammer News

Discovery, COVID and policy

In early April the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) changed its guidance on surface transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. After more than a year of cleaning and disinfecting, the CDC now believes surface transmission is relatively infrequent. This case illustrates the role of discovery in public policy. The CDC says,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

For a true recovery, lawmakers must upgrade America's care infrastructure

It’s no surprise why women’s employment plummeted during the pandemic — and no mystery what’s needed to fix it. The problem is our nation’s shameful lack of paid leave and affordable, high-quality child care. Fortunately, the solution is also obvious: A comprehensive federal policy of paid family and medical leave and a substantial investment to make child care dependable, accessible and sustainable for those who provide it.
Healthleadstories.com

Fact Check: In Most Of The United States It Is NOT Illegal For A Private Business To Ask For Proof Of Vaccination

Is it illegal for businesses to ask for proof of vaccination or to require proof of vaccination as a condition of entry? Furthermore -- if a private business owner or employee were to ask for proof of vaccination would that constitute a violation of the protection of a person's rights guaranteed by the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution or by Civil Rights Act, and could the punishment for that "crime" include life in prison or the death penalty? No, that's not true: The legislation cited in the meme does not apply to private business owners. The Fourth Amendment applies to actions by the government, not private citizens or private businesses. The Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin. Legal complexities presented by the COVID-19 pandemic may be addressed in new legislation in the future, and several states have already taken action, but the meme misrepresents the application and protections of important federal legislation and inappropriately applies it to private businesses setting their own guidelines.
Pharmaceuticalsstateofreform.com

The War on Prescription Drugs Will Hurt America’s Health Care

Sometimes we do things to make ourselves feel better, even when it makes things worse. Legislation being championed by some Democrats in California, Oregon and other states, which would make presumptively illegal a useful way to transition branded prescription drugs to generics, is a perfect example. Taking on drug companies may scratch a political itch, but these actions could make it needlessly more difficult for Americans to access affordable medicines.
Arizona Statethecentersquare.com

Arizona health care system ranked among nation’s worst

(The Center Square) - Arizona’s healthcare system ranked third-worst in the nation, according to a 24/7 Wall St. Index considering six health measures for each state. Arizona's poor health care system was problematic during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitals were forced to bring in nurses from outside of the state, as many others did.
U.S. PoliticsMedicalXpress

US says it is considering vaccine passport

The United States said Friday it is seriously considering creating a vaccine passport for Americans traveling abroad. "We're taking a very close look at that," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said of the idea of special documentation for vaccinated Americans who want to travel overseas, as inoculation drives allow Europe and other regions of the world to start opening up from pandemic restrictions.
Congress & Courtsthekatynews.com

World Health Organization

Sen. Cruz on ‘America Reports’: Democrats and the Media Must Stop Covering Up China’s Culpability for the COVID-19 Pandemic. Joins ‘America Reports’ to continue his call for an independent investigation into the origins of the virus U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, this week went on Fox News’ ‘America Reports’ to discuss his call for an objective, independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China. This is an investigation Sen. Cruz has repeatedly called for since early 2020 while Democrats and the media have dismissed the need for it and aided in China’s […]
U.S. PoliticsColorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Honor system? In America?

It seems pretty obvious why the CDC suddenly issued its recent guidance that those of us who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks in most cases and in most places. It’s also pretty obvious why many of the mask-wearers aren’t ready to shed their masks or begin...
HealthPosted by
Forbes

Government Health Insurance: An Offer Businesses Should Refuse

Executives at many large corporations want the government to take on a greater role providing health coverage and controlling costs, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation survey. That seems to indicate big business is sympathetic to the core of the Democrats' healthcare agenda, including the idea of a public...