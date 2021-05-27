newsbreak-logo
Mississippi State

Tennessee advances: Vols bounce back, eliminate Mississippi State from 2021 SEC Tournament

By SDS Staff
saturdaydownsouth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee played like the team that wanted to stay alive from Hoover on Thursday and the Vols did just that, beating Mississippi State 13-2 via run rule in the eighth inning. Following this win, No. 2 seed Tennessee advances to Friday’s action in the 2021 SEC Tournament and will face the loser of Thursday’s matchup between No. 6 seed Florida and No. 10 seed Alabama. Mississippi State, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, has been eliminated by the Vols.

