Tennessee advances: Vols bounce back, eliminate Mississippi State from 2021 SEC Tournament
Tennessee played like the team that wanted to stay alive from Hoover on Thursday and the Vols did just that, beating Mississippi State 13-2 via run rule in the eighth inning. Following this win, No. 2 seed Tennessee advances to Friday’s action in the 2021 SEC Tournament and will face the loser of Thursday’s matchup between No. 6 seed Florida and No. 10 seed Alabama. Mississippi State, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, has been eliminated by the Vols.www.saturdaydownsouth.com