Notre Dame researchers partner with U.S. Air Force and Trek10 to launch cloud engineering learning platform

Former Veracode, Bitsight Product Visionary to Lead the Next Phase of Innovation for Invicti’s Web Application Security Products, Netsparker and Acunetix. Invicti Security, a global innovator in web application security, announced cybersecurity leader Sonali Shah has joined its executive team as Chief Product Officer. A seasoned business and product leader, Shah brings more than 20 years of B2B SaaS and cybersecurity sector experience, having led product management, marketing, and strategy teams at companies such as HUMAN (formerly White Ops), Veracode, BitSight, and VeriSign, among others. Skilled at leading teams with a proven track record in bringing innovative solutions to market, she will be building on Invicti’s long history of innovation, transforming the application security market, with its enterprise Netsparker and mid-market Acunetix solutions.