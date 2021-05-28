Lacey Museum's History Scavenger Hunt
Explore the Lacey Train Depot and Woodland Creek Community Park from May 28 through June 11 to search for markers highlighting historical places and people, and learn some fun facts about the area’s history along the way! The scavenger hunt starts at the parking lot across from the Lacey Train Depot (5555 Pacific Avenue SE) where you’ll find directions and clues for all of the scavenger hunt markers attached to the “new museum” sign. Find some historical places and people at the Lacey Train Depot, then head over to Woodland Creek Community Park to continue the search!www.parentmap.com