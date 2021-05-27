Wednesday's Prep Roundup: Anacortes swimmers prevail over Mount Vernon

Skagit Valley Herald's Prep Sports Stats

ANACORTES — With the teams in the same league, the future promises plenty of clashes between the Anacortes and Mount Vernon high school swimming teams.

The Seahawks won Thursday's boys’ meet, 138-42.

Noah Masten won the 100-yard freestyle in 52.93 seconds and the 50 freestyle in 24.45 for Anacortes. Ryan Horr won the 200 individual medley in 2:09.18 and the 500 freestyle in 4:58.13, and Will McClintock won the 100 backstroke in 1:00.04 and 200 freestyle in 1:58.20.

Anacortes coach Leslie Mix praised Masten and Horr, as well as performances from Joseph Arrinton in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Zach Harris in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, and the day the Seahawks had from their divers. Jacob Tallering won diving with a score of 211.65.

Mount Vernon got a win in the 100 breaststroke from Jonathan McNeil (1:16.16). The Bulldogs 200 medley team won in 2:04.41.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Burlington-Edison Tigers 81,

Mount Vernon Bulldogs 45

MOUNT VERNON — The Tigers (3-1) won the county clash behind a blistering performance by Sydney Reisner, who connected on five 3-pointers on her way to 27 points.

She hit 11 of 15 total field-goal attempts, including 5-of-8 from behind the arc.

Mount Vernon is 1-4.

Anacortes Seahawks 46,

Mount Baker Mountaineers 42

ANACORTES — Camryn Kerr scored 15 points, Rosie Hudson scored 10 and the Seahawks survived a 29-point performance by the Mountaineers’ Matty Barter to improve to 3-0.

Orcas Island Vikings 45,

Concrete Lions 37

EASTSOUND — Kylie Clark notched a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds and Ashley Parker had five points, five steals, five assists and six rebounds for the Lions.

Sierra Rensink added five steals and six rebounds to go with her five points for Concrete (2-6).

Ferndale Golden Eagles 67,

Sedro-Woolley Cubs 17

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Josie Cline scored 24 points to lead the Golden Eagles and keep the Cub winless at 0-5.

Abby Virata led Sedro-Woolley in scoring with six points while Leelee Sansavere chipped in five.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Orcas Island Vikings 60,

Concrete Lions 25

EASTSOUND — The Vikings kept the Lions winless at 0-7 despite Adam Culver's team-high 15 points.

BOYS' WRESTLING

Sedro-Woolley Cubs 45,

Squalicum Storm 36

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The two teams ventured outside for the dual meet with the Cubs taking full advantage of not only the setting, but the Storm.

"We had some awesome matches and the boys wrestled really hard," said Sedro-Woolley coach Brady Mast. "This was the boys' first dual outside on the football field and the event ended up looking really great."

Otto Tesarik won his match at 145 pounds, providing a spark for the Cubs.

Other Cub winners were Koe Greenough (113), Caleb Hall (160), Carter Berrey (170), Owen Carpenter (195) and Julian Rodriguez-Padilla (285).

"We had some new wrestlers from both teams wrestle really well," Mast said.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4,

Burlington-Edison Tigers 3

BURLINGTON — The Bulldogs swept singles for the win against a county rival, with victories by Kevin Frazier (6-4, 6-0), Cody Shackleton (6-4, 7-6), Oscar Gasser (6-3, 6-1) and Milo Gasser (6-2, 4-6, 6-4).

"It was well matched tennis and the Bulldogs had to assess and adjust their strategies to get their wins. It was really exciting to watch," Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray said.

The Tigers got wins by the teams of Gavin Baker and Josh Fox, Brennan MacKay and Ashton Kaopua and Ian Miller and L.J. DeGloria.

"There was some really great tennis played by both teams," Tigers coach Ryan Wallace. He said the team of MacKay and Kaopua played an especially great match, bouncing back from a first-set win for the victory.

"The energy that they bring to a match is really infectious and carries over to their teammates in other matches as well," he said.

Sedro-Woolley Cubs 5,

Ferndale Golden Eagles 2

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs swept singles, with wins by Lazlo Cocheba (6-0, 6-0), Jacob Jepperson (6-0, 6-1), Shawn Froneberger (6-0, 6-0) and Cameron Wolkenhauer. In doubles, the team of Leslie Hastings and Josiah Vellegas won 7-6, 6-1.

Bellingham Red Raiders 4,

Anacortes Seahawks 3

ANACORTES — The Seahawks kept it close in the loss to the Red Raiders.