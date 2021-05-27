newsbreak-logo
Harrisonburg, VA

JMU announces fall student vaccination requirement

wina.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG (WINA) – James Madison University will require students coming to school in the fall to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Unlike UVa, the requirement so far does not cover faculty and staff — but includes undergrad, grad, full-time, and part-time students who attend in-person classes or participate in in-person studies, research, or other on-campus activities.

