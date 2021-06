Barry Morphew will be back in a Chaffee County courtroom Thursday afternoon to face new charges. He is accused of killing his wife Suzanne Morphew sometime last year. She disappeared after going for a bike ride near Salida on Mothers Day 2020. Barry Morphew is facing new charges Thursday including tampering with a deceased body and possession of a dangerous weapon. Authorities say Morphew tampered with a deceased body sometime between May 9th and 10th of 2020.