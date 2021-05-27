Childrens Hospital Colorado declares emergency

We’ve all heard it on the news and some have seen it with our own eyes: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are trending down within our state. So much so that on May 13, Minnesota aligned with the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on face masks, with Governor Walz announcing an end to statewide face covering requirement for fully vaccinated persons indoors or outdoors. These evolving changes are undoubtedly an exciting signal that the end of this nearly eighteen-month pandemic may be in sight. But with important public health changes, come important questions about what might be safe or recommended this season. Below is information to serve as a basic guide to easing back into “normal” activities this summer based on what we currently know from the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).*