Merrill, WI

Bridges Virtual Academy (BVA) announces 2021 graduating class

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridges Virtual Academy (BVA), a virtual charter school in the Merrill School District serving Grades K4-12, held its 2021 Graduation Ceremony Friday evening, May 21, 2021,. There were 24 BVA graduates from around the state of Wisconsin including Naomi Aberg (Waupaca), SeijaBast (Waukesha), Kenneth Christensen (Union Grove), Madisyn Cota (Hudson), Grace Dennert (Mukwonago), Kevin Dobrava (Merrill), Clark Field (Waukesha), Olivia Helm (Reedsburg), Kalynn Johnson (Green Bay), Elijah Karle (Greenville), Michaela Kienbaum (Merrill), Jeremiah Lane (Marshfield), Elizabeth Maynard (Green Bay), Caitlin McCabe (Waukesha), Corrine McCabe (Waukesha), Kamryn Meyer (Mukwonago), Sawyer Mundschau (Dousman), Hailey Olson (Wittenberg), Christopher Orlovsky (Janesville), Sophia Saindon (Green Bay), Parker Short (Merrill), Brielle Wallace (Stoughton), Aaron Whitney (Pulaski), and Sophia Wolfe (Fredonia).

merrillfotonews.com
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

MERRILL AREA BIRTHS

Girl, Reina Madeline, born to McKenzie Cottrell and Lucas Cottrell of Merrill. Girl, Opal Elizabeth, born to Jessica Mandli and Michael Mandli of Merrill. Boy, Jordan Bradley, born to Stephanie Utecht and Tyler Utecht of Wausau. APRIL 29, 2021. Girl, Kimber Ann, born to Stephanie Kemp and Roy Kemp of...
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

NTC Announces new scholarship for young women leaders

Wausau, Wis. – Northcentral Technical College (NTC) and the NTC Foundation are pleased to announce an exciting new scholarship opportunity for women from Merrill and its surrounding communities pursuing a degree at NTC. The Charmaine Whitburn Women’s Leadership Scholarship will annually provide a $1,500 scholarship for a full-time student enrolled at NTC. The scholarship was established to honor Charmaine Whitburn through the support of Merrill School District students and advancement of young women in leadership.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Schulz is April Youth Optimist at MHS

Josh Wilson has named Camryn Schulz as Merrill High School’s (MHS) April Youth Optimist. Mr. Wilson nominated her, saying: “Camryn always arrives to class on time, prepared, and with a jovial attitude. She’s always ready to discuss information and brings a lot of enthusiasm to the class. I have been fortunate to have had the opportunity to have Camryn in my AP European History class. Camryn is bright, gregarious, and a wonderful asset to have in the class. I am impressed with Camryn’s commitment to her studies in my class, as well as her involvement in extracurricular activities at Merrill High School. She often speaks of her involvement in FFA, and I can only imagine that she helps lead this club quite well. Camryn is an excellent student and a wonderful person. I am confident that she will excel throughout her senior year at MHS and in her post-secondary education.”
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Fotos from the Past

Researched by Michael J. Caylor, Jr. 5-12-71 He was fired, he was still paid, and now he is back on the job. That is the story of the last week of Chief Deputy Sheriff Harvey Woodward. Late last week Sheriff Alfred Giese fired Woodward and told him to turn in his badge, gun, and car keys. Woodward, based on advice from his attorney, District Attorney James T. Rogers, and Law Enforcement Committee Chair Clarence Krueger, instead stayed on the job. As the week and weekend went on, Giese said he would refuse to pay Woodward out of his budget, but County Clerk Ken Oldenburg said that would be impossible and promised Woodward, who is 42 and has five boys at home, that he will still be paid. On Saturday, Giese filed court action against Woodward seeking his removal, based on his claims that the County’s Civil Service Commission is invalid, therefore making Woodward and every deputy on the department at-will employees, his will. However, when a special hearing was called into session on Monday in Marathon County Court, Giese asked to dismiss the case. That request came after Giese, Woodward, their attorneys, and DA Rogers all met behind closed doors. Giese claims when the office of Sheriff was merged with the former Traffic Patrol Division, the process was invalid, as was the appointment of Woodward, who had previously served as supervisor with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. Insides sources reported this past week that Giese refused to deputize Woodward for 1971 and at first refused to issue him an identification card. Local fire apparatus salesman Otis Radke confirmed Sheriff Giese did issue him an identification card as Chief Deputy in 1971, but it was done as a joke, and he instead now holds a Deputy Sheriff card in its place.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Marie Ellyn Hamilton Marrier

Marie Ellyn Hamilton Marrier, age 75, of Merrill, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital, from cardiac issues. Marie was born on October 2, 1945 at Marinette General Hospital in Marinette, WI to Louis Arnold Hamilton and Velma Glen Ellen Rude Hamilton, both originally of Rhinelander, WI. She had one brother, Jack Allan Hamilton, who was 4 years her senior. Marie grew up in the Town of Scott west of Merrill, having moved to this area at age 8 weeks. She attended a one room schoolhouse for her entire 8 grades of elementary school, a fact over which she expressed both pride and lament. Marie was a 1963 graduate of Merrill Senior High School, 1966 graduate of Columbia Hospital School of Nursing, Milwaukee, WI, and of the first Family Nurse Practitioner class at the University of Wisconsin Department of Family Practice Residency in Madison at the St. Mary’s site in 1976. Marie was most proud of being the first certified nurse practitioner in the northern third of Wisconsin, starting in the mid seventies under the tutelage of Michael Mikkelson, M.D. She was an RN for 42 years and an FNP for 34 years, 17 of those at the Family Medical Clinic in Merrill, in a team practice with MK Mikkleson, M.D., 13 years at the Wausau Medical Center Department of Family Practice in Wausau, in team practice with DP North, M.D. and AM Waldman, M.D. The last 3 years of her career were spent practicing at clinics in Wausau, Stevens Point, Medford and Tomahawk for Family Planning Health Services of Wausau, WI. Marie considered these last 3 years as a donation to the reproductive health cause, which she felt strongly about being a “sixties rabble rouser” as she referred to herself. She also liked to say that “one had to be able to afford to work at FPHS!” Marie married the love of her life, Wayne J. Marrier, on June 11, 1966 at Our Savior’s Norwegian Lutheran Church in Merrill, WI, where she had been both baptized and confirmed. She and Wayne were the first couple married at the current Logan Street location of Our Savior’s. Marie was quite proud of that fact, as her parents had been the first couple married in the Trinity Lutheran Church, another Norwegian Lutheran Kirke, in Rhinelander, WI. Marie enjoyed doing extensive genealogy work on both her Norwegian and Swedish heritage. The culmination of her 10-year Rude family history search was a 2-week reunion pilgrimage in 2005 to Hurdal, Norway with ten other American relatives, a trip which Marie personally planned and organized for the group. Along with her sister-in-law, Pamela Kanitz Hamilton, she also did extensive research on her Scottish and English Maine heritage. She had traveled extensively in the U.S., proud of the fact that she had been to all the states except Rhode Island and Alaska. Marie thoroughly enjoyed spending her winter months with Wayne in Orange Beach, Alabama. Marie was the first volunteer Ombudsman at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill, a position she held through the Wisconsin State Department of Aging and AARP. She was also an active member of the Merrill Historical Society, Friends of TB Scott Library, and Christ United Methodist Church, having served on several committees and serving as a Liturgist at services. Marie was a charter member of the Columbia Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association and the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She also was a longtime member of the Wisconsin and American Nurses Association. Marie looked forward to and enjoyed doing a Civil War reenactment of her great grandmother, Mehitable Jane Young Hamilton of Greenville, ME, who had worked in the Civil War hospitals in Washington, DC for four years, and with the Civil War Nursing at the Prairie River Middle School Civil War Days.