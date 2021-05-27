Springs Airport numbers up
The Colorado Springs Airport reports an increase of passengers flying out of the Springs. In April more than 67 thousand people flew out of the Springs airport. That represents a 15% increase compared to 2019. The number of seats available is up better than 67% due to additional capacity and more airlines now flying out of Colorado Springs. Officials say they expect to see a sharp increase in passenger traffic this summer, beginning with the Memorial Day weekend. This summer officials say there will be 40 daily flights out of the Springs airport.www.kvor.com