Merrill, WI

Merrill parents facing felony neglect charges in death of 15-month-old child

merrillfotonews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, May 19, 2021, a Lincoln County Judge issued warrants for the arrest of Cody Gene Robertson, age 25, and Amber Paige Boyd, age 22, both of Merrill. Each is charged with Child Neglect, causing Death, as the result of a six-month investigation into the death of their 15-month-old son, which was reported on November 12, 2020, when emergency personnel responded to a 911 call at a home on Hwy. 64 in the Town of Corning.

