Merrill, WI

House fire begins in basement

merrillfotonews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerrill Fire Department responds to a fire in the basement at 1009 E. 8th Street in Merrill on May 4. The fire is believed to have started in some debris in the home, and firefighters were able to put it out before much damage was done.

Lincoln County, WI
WausauPilot

No injuries in Merrill-area plane crash

No one was injured after a plane crashed last week in rural Lincoln County, sheriff’s officials said in their weekly media report. Lincoln County dispatchers on Tuesday took a report from the FAA regarding an emergency transmitter that signaled a plane in distress. A second caller reported seeing the downed plane in a field near County Road C and Prairie Road in the town of Merrill.
Wisconsin State

Wis. firefighters rescue 3 from plane crashed in forest

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater firefighters rescued three people after their plane lost power and crashed Saturday night in the Kettle Moraine State Forest, where the aircraft was suspended in trees about 75 feet above the ground, the Fire Department said. The three occupants were uninjured, according to the Whitewater Fire...
Lincoln County, WI

Pilot, Passenger Unharmed in Lincoln County Plane Crash

TOWN OF MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — Lincoln County Sheriff’s Officers say no one was injured in a plane crash last Tuesday in the Town of Merrill. The Sheriff’s office received an FAA distress call Tuesday afternoon, then a short time later received a report of a downed plane near the intersection of County Road C and Prairie Road.
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin woman arrested for drugs with 5 children in car

Hixton - Authorities say a western Wisconsin woman was arrested for allegedly taking illegal drugs while driving with five children in the car. The girl gave updates on her location, which the father relayed to the state patrol. Troopers pulled the vehicle over near Hixton, about 130 miles from the Twin Cities, WCCO-TV reported.
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Woman Arrested for 2nd OUI

A Wisconsin woman was arrested for her 2nd OUI Saturday morning with children in the vehicle. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, they received a call from a father asking for a check on his children. He stated his 12-year-old daughter was texting him about adults using drugs in the vehicle they were in.
Wisconsin State

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Wisconsin State
KARE 11

AMBER ALERT: Missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Menomonie, Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Sunday morning in Menomonie, Wisconsin. According to the Menomonie Police Department, Samantha Stephenson was last seen in the late morning hours Sunday on foot wearing a white Rick and Morty hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and no shoes. Officials say Samantha is 5-foot-3, with blue eyes, brown hair and was wearing glasses.
Lincoln County, WI

Amazon Scam Reported Twice in Lincoln County Last Week

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — At least two Lincoln County residents reported scams from someone claiming to be from Amazon last week. On Tuesday a 73-year-old woman from Merrill told officers she had been contacted by someone who said her account had been hacked and over $5,000 in purchases were made. She was told the charges could be cleared if she provided the scammer with gift cards. Officers say she lost about $1,500 in the incident.
Lincoln County, WI

LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE REPORT

Two people were injured after a truck left the roadway and struck a tree Tuesday just after noon on Horn Lake Rd. in the Town of Birch. Both the driver, a 16-year-old Eagle River girl and her passenger, a 19-year-old Merrill man, were injured in the crash. They were transported by Merrill EMS to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. The Town of Russell Fire Department and First Responders assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Merrill, WI

MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS

At 1:07 a.m., an officer responded to a report of a male party shining a flashlight at drivers as they were driving past him. The officer located the suspect and advised him to stop shining the light as it could cause an accident. The male was warned for his actions.
Merrill, WI

Fotos from the Past

Researched by Michael J. Caylor, Jr. 5-12-71 He was fired, he was still paid, and now he is back on the job. That is the story of the last week of Chief Deputy Sheriff Harvey Woodward. Late last week Sheriff Alfred Giese fired Woodward and told him to turn in his badge, gun, and car keys. Woodward, based on advice from his attorney, District Attorney James T. Rogers, and Law Enforcement Committee Chair Clarence Krueger, instead stayed on the job. As the week and weekend went on, Giese said he would refuse to pay Woodward out of his budget, but County Clerk Ken Oldenburg said that would be impossible and promised Woodward, who is 42 and has five boys at home, that he will still be paid. On Saturday, Giese filed court action against Woodward seeking his removal, based on his claims that the County’s Civil Service Commission is invalid, therefore making Woodward and every deputy on the department at-will employees, his will. However, when a special hearing was called into session on Monday in Marathon County Court, Giese asked to dismiss the case. That request came after Giese, Woodward, their attorneys, and DA Rogers all met behind closed doors. Giese claims when the office of Sheriff was merged with the former Traffic Patrol Division, the process was invalid, as was the appointment of Woodward, who had previously served as supervisor with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. Insides sources reported this past week that Giese refused to deputize Woodward for 1971 and at first refused to issue him an identification card. Local fire apparatus salesman Otis Radke confirmed Sheriff Giese did issue him an identification card as Chief Deputy in 1971, but it was done as a joke, and he instead now holds a Deputy Sheriff card in its place.
Merrill, WI

MERRILL AREA BIRTHS

Girl, Reina Madeline, born to McKenzie Cottrell and Lucas Cottrell of Merrill. Girl, Opal Elizabeth, born to Jessica Mandli and Michael Mandli of Merrill. Boy, Jordan Bradley, born to Stephanie Utecht and Tyler Utecht of Wausau. APRIL 29, 2021. Girl, Kimber Ann, born to Stephanie Kemp and Roy Kemp of...
Lincoln County, WI

Lincoln County Cracks Down on Speeders

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — Sheriff’s officials in Lincoln county issued a handful of citations for excessive speed last week, including two to a Wausau man who was clocked at over 100 MPH in two days. In their weekly press release officers say he was first stopped on Wednesday for going...
Lincoln County, WI
WausauPilot

Lincoln County Sheriff's Dept. weekly wrap up

Information provided by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department on May 10, 2021;. Two people were injured after a truck left the roadway and struck a tree Tuesday just after noon on Horn Lake Rd in the Town of Birch. Both the driver, a 16 year old Eagle River girl and her passenger, a 19 year old Merrill man were injured in the crash. They were transported by Merrill EMS to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. The Town of Russell Fire Department and First Responders assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Merrill, WI

Marie Ellyn Hamilton Marrier

Marie Ellyn Hamilton Marrier, age 75, of Merrill, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital, from cardiac issues. Marie was born on October 2, 1945 at Marinette General Hospital in Marinette, WI to Louis Arnold Hamilton and Velma Glen Ellen Rude Hamilton, both originally of Rhinelander, WI. She had one brother, Jack Allan Hamilton, who was 4 years her senior. Marie grew up in the Town of Scott west of Merrill, having moved to this area at age 8 weeks. She attended a one room schoolhouse for her entire 8 grades of elementary school, a fact over which she expressed both pride and lament. Marie was a 1963 graduate of Merrill Senior High School, 1966 graduate of Columbia Hospital School of Nursing, Milwaukee, WI, and of the first Family Nurse Practitioner class at the University of Wisconsin Department of Family Practice Residency in Madison at the St. Mary’s site in 1976. Marie was most proud of being the first certified nurse practitioner in the northern third of Wisconsin, starting in the mid seventies under the tutelage of Michael Mikkelson, M.D. She was an RN for 42 years and an FNP for 34 years, 17 of those at the Family Medical Clinic in Merrill, in a team practice with MK Mikkleson, M.D., 13 years at the Wausau Medical Center Department of Family Practice in Wausau, in team practice with DP North, M.D. and AM Waldman, M.D. The last 3 years of her career were spent practicing at clinics in Wausau, Stevens Point, Medford and Tomahawk for Family Planning Health Services of Wausau, WI. Marie considered these last 3 years as a donation to the reproductive health cause, which she felt strongly about being a “sixties rabble rouser” as she referred to herself. She also liked to say that “one had to be able to afford to work at FPHS!” Marie married the love of her life, Wayne J. Marrier, on June 11, 1966 at Our Savior’s Norwegian Lutheran Church in Merrill, WI, where she had been both baptized and confirmed. She and Wayne were the first couple married at the current Logan Street location of Our Savior’s. Marie was quite proud of that fact, as her parents had been the first couple married in the Trinity Lutheran Church, another Norwegian Lutheran Kirke, in Rhinelander, WI. Marie enjoyed doing extensive genealogy work on both her Norwegian and Swedish heritage. The culmination of her 10-year Rude family history search was a 2-week reunion pilgrimage in 2005 to Hurdal, Norway with ten other American relatives, a trip which Marie personally planned and organized for the group. Along with her sister-in-law, Pamela Kanitz Hamilton, she also did extensive research on her Scottish and English Maine heritage. She had traveled extensively in the U.S., proud of the fact that she had been to all the states except Rhode Island and Alaska. Marie thoroughly enjoyed spending her winter months with Wayne in Orange Beach, Alabama. Marie was the first volunteer Ombudsman at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill, a position she held through the Wisconsin State Department of Aging and AARP. She was also an active member of the Merrill Historical Society, Friends of TB Scott Library, and Christ United Methodist Church, having served on several committees and serving as a Liturgist at services. Marie was a charter member of the Columbia Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association and the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She also was a longtime member of the Wisconsin and American Nurses Association. Marie looked forward to and enjoyed doing a Civil War reenactment of her great grandmother, Mehitable Jane Young Hamilton of Greenville, ME, who had worked in the Civil War hospitals in Washington, DC for four years, and with the Civil War Nursing at the Prairie River Middle School Civil War Days.
Merrill, WI

Lincoln Wood Plant 2 struck by lightning, catches fire

It was Tuesday, Apr. 27, and Merrill was experiencing some early spring weather. Much of the City was still asleep. “I woke up to shut the bedroom window because of the thunderstorm,” City resident Heidi Wiedenhoft said. “And the sky lit up, and I saw a lightning bolt hit what looked like on the factory.”