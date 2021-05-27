newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Merrill, WI

Merrill High School Prom … student royalty is crowned

merrillfotonews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Merrill High School (MHS) Junior class of 2020 missed out on the full prom experience due to COVID. So those students, now this year’s MHS Senior class of 2021, wanted a chance to recognize their own class royalty even though they didn’t get to do it at their own Junior Prom. MHS Senior royalty, the 2020 Prom King, Isaac Sutton, and 2020 Prom Queen, Jozelyn Gebert, were honored this year and helped crown this year’s 2021 Junior Prom King and Queen, Evan Jaeger and Tessa Wheat, at the Merrill High School Junior Prom on Saturday evening, May 22, 2021.

merrillfotonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Merrill, WI
Education
City
Merrill, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom Queen#Junior High School#High School Students#High Court#Merrill High School Prom#Covid#Junior Prom Court#Mhs Senior Royalty#Crown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Wisconsin Stateuwosh.edu

With new Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders, UWO to give boost to Wisconsin schools

A new University of Wisconsin Oshkosh endeavor will strengthen children’s reading and writing education in northeast Wisconsin and beyond. The Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders offers a range of services to Wisconsin schools and school districts. The goal is to enhance the knowledge, skills and perspectives of PK-12 teachers to better prepare students with literacy skills necessary for success in school, in future careers and in their communities. Additionally, the Center will help school and school district leaders to develop and lead effective programs of literacy instruction.
Wisconsin Statenbc15.com

Six Wisconsin teachers named finalists for national education award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six Wisconsin teachers, including two in south central Wisconsin, were named finalists Monday for a national award that is considered the highest honor given by the federal government for science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science (STEM) teachers. Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s State Superintendent Carolyn...
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Chris Kroeze to perform at Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS – Chris Kroeze and his band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday as part of SpringFest at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Kroeze, of Barron, who was a runner-up on "The Voice," is known for songs such as "Tie A Knot," “Summer Song” and “Same Ole,” and his latest album is "We All Sing Along." Evan Pingel will open for Kroeze.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Schulz is April Youth Optimist at MHS

Josh Wilson has named Camryn Schulz as Merrill High School’s (MHS) April Youth Optimist. Mr. Wilson nominated her, saying: “Camryn always arrives to class on time, prepared, and with a jovial attitude. She’s always ready to discuss information and brings a lot of enthusiasm to the class. I have been fortunate to have had the opportunity to have Camryn in my AP European History class. Camryn is bright, gregarious, and a wonderful asset to have in the class. I am impressed with Camryn’s commitment to her studies in my class, as well as her involvement in extracurricular activities at Merrill High School. She often speaks of her involvement in FFA, and I can only imagine that she helps lead this club quite well. Camryn is an excellent student and a wonderful person. I am confident that she will excel throughout her senior year at MHS and in her post-secondary education.”
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

“After the Bell” Program returns for 2021-22 with help of donations

The “After the Bell” program will return for the 2021-22 school year in a new location on the third floor at the Prairie River Middle School. This free program available for all middle school students from right after school ends to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday on days school is in session will begin on Monday, October 4, 2021.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Boy Scout Food Drive collects for Merrill Community Food Pantry

Postal Food Drive canceled for 2021; Fill the Gazebo will be held. Area Boy Scouts held their annual Food Drive on Saturday, April 17, and collected more than 3200 pounds of food donations. Approximately 39 adults and 40 Scouts participated in collecting. The annual Postal Food Drive usually held the...
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

MERRILL AREA BIRTHS

Girl, Reina Madeline, born to McKenzie Cottrell and Lucas Cottrell of Merrill. Girl, Opal Elizabeth, born to Jessica Mandli and Michael Mandli of Merrill. Boy, Jordan Bradley, born to Stephanie Utecht and Tyler Utecht of Wausau. APRIL 29, 2021. Girl, Kimber Ann, born to Stephanie Kemp and Roy Kemp of...
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Marie Ellyn Hamilton Marrier

Marie Ellyn Hamilton Marrier, age 75, of Merrill, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital, from cardiac issues. Marie was born on October 2, 1945 at Marinette General Hospital in Marinette, WI to Louis Arnold Hamilton and Velma Glen Ellen Rude Hamilton, both originally of Rhinelander, WI. She had one brother, Jack Allan Hamilton, who was 4 years her senior. Marie grew up in the Town of Scott west of Merrill, having moved to this area at age 8 weeks. She attended a one room schoolhouse for her entire 8 grades of elementary school, a fact over which she expressed both pride and lament. Marie was a 1963 graduate of Merrill Senior High School, 1966 graduate of Columbia Hospital School of Nursing, Milwaukee, WI, and of the first Family Nurse Practitioner class at the University of Wisconsin Department of Family Practice Residency in Madison at the St. Mary’s site in 1976. Marie was most proud of being the first certified nurse practitioner in the northern third of Wisconsin, starting in the mid seventies under the tutelage of Michael Mikkelson, M.D. She was an RN for 42 years and an FNP for 34 years, 17 of those at the Family Medical Clinic in Merrill, in a team practice with MK Mikkleson, M.D., 13 years at the Wausau Medical Center Department of Family Practice in Wausau, in team practice with DP North, M.D. and AM Waldman, M.D. The last 3 years of her career were spent practicing at clinics in Wausau, Stevens Point, Medford and Tomahawk for Family Planning Health Services of Wausau, WI. Marie considered these last 3 years as a donation to the reproductive health cause, which she felt strongly about being a “sixties rabble rouser” as she referred to herself. She also liked to say that “one had to be able to afford to work at FPHS!” Marie married the love of her life, Wayne J. Marrier, on June 11, 1966 at Our Savior’s Norwegian Lutheran Church in Merrill, WI, where she had been both baptized and confirmed. She and Wayne were the first couple married at the current Logan Street location of Our Savior’s. Marie was quite proud of that fact, as her parents had been the first couple married in the Trinity Lutheran Church, another Norwegian Lutheran Kirke, in Rhinelander, WI. Marie enjoyed doing extensive genealogy work on both her Norwegian and Swedish heritage. The culmination of her 10-year Rude family history search was a 2-week reunion pilgrimage in 2005 to Hurdal, Norway with ten other American relatives, a trip which Marie personally planned and organized for the group. Along with her sister-in-law, Pamela Kanitz Hamilton, she also did extensive research on her Scottish and English Maine heritage. She had traveled extensively in the U.S., proud of the fact that she had been to all the states except Rhode Island and Alaska. Marie thoroughly enjoyed spending her winter months with Wayne in Orange Beach, Alabama. Marie was the first volunteer Ombudsman at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill, a position she held through the Wisconsin State Department of Aging and AARP. She was also an active member of the Merrill Historical Society, Friends of TB Scott Library, and Christ United Methodist Church, having served on several committees and serving as a Liturgist at services. Marie was a charter member of the Columbia Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association and the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She also was a longtime member of the Wisconsin and American Nurses Association. Marie looked forward to and enjoyed doing a Civil War reenactment of her great grandmother, Mehitable Jane Young Hamilton of Greenville, ME, who had worked in the Civil War hospitals in Washington, DC for four years, and with the Civil War Nursing at the Prairie River Middle School Civil War Days.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Hanneman is March Youth Optimist at PRMS

Eighth grader Kaden Hanneman has been named March Youth Optimist at Prairie River Middle School. Ms. Jean Ann Nelessen nominated Kaden saying, “Kaden stands out as a hardworking and responsible student. He does his very best in his studies. He has earned the respect of his peers by having a clear sense of self and helping others when needed. Kaden is respectful to both his peers and adults.”
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Moore is April Youth Optimist at PRMS

Noah Moore, eighth grader at Prairie River Middle School (PRMS), has been named April Youth Optimist. He was nominated by Mr. Jason Wadzinski, who wrote, “I’ve been so impressed with Noah this school year. Noah does an excellent job in math. Always asking questions and completing work accurately and on time. He also is a great presence to have in the classroom. He’s always the first one to offer help to any teacher or student. Truly a great student to have around.”
Lincoln County, WImerrillfotonews.com

Pool kitty donates to LCHS

Sportsman’s Alibi Bar & Grill’s Pool Team donated $425 from their pool kitty to the Lincoln County Humane Society for the animals of the shelter. Thank you all for supporting the shelter! Submitted photo.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Teacher Appreciation Week

Nationwide, Teacher Appreciation Week is being celebrated during the week of May 2 – 8. It is an opportunity to recognize educators for their hard work and dedication and to give them the “extra credit” they deserve, according to members of the Lincoln County Retired Educators’ Association (LCREA). Locally, the LCREA displayed signs of appreciation at schools in Merrill and Tomahawk, honoring educators and recognizing the lasting contributions they make in shaping our children: the future leaders of our country.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Fotos from the Past

Researched by Michael J. Caylor, Jr. 5-5-71 What will be the future of radio in Merrill, now that our local radio station has been purchased by another provider? Don Roberts of Minocqua, executive vice president of Northwoods Enterprises, has announced that his company has purchased WXMT AM and FM. The station, whose studios are in the Lincoln House Motor Lodge, plays middle of the road country music. (I think that means both country and western.) Roberts did note that Ken Farnsworth will stay on as the manager and no personnel changes are planned. Northwoods Enterprises also owns WJMS radio, a 5,000 watt AM station in Ironwood, MI. (Now known as WJMT, while the call sign WXMT is now used by a radio station in Smethport, PA.)
Lincoln County, WImerrillfotonews.com

“Vast Improvement” at Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake

MADISON, Wis. – The latest report from the court-ordered Monitor for Lincoln Hills School/Copper Lake School (LHS/CLS) was filed Tuesday and, for the sixth straight report, the Monitor found DOC in partial or substantial compliance with every aspect of the consent decree stemming from a 2017 lawsuit against the previous administration over conditions at LHS/CLS.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Renzelmann is named Athlete of the Week

Allie Renzelmann, Merrill High School (MHS) Junior, has been named Athlete of the Week for the week of Apr. 8, 2021. Allie has been a member of the Merrill Bluejays Varsity Dance Team since she was a Freshman, so she is completing her third year on the team. She was a part of the State qualifying team for the 2018-2019 season, and the Dance Team also qualified for State this year (2020-2021 season) in the hip hop competition. She participated in the jazz competition this year with her team, as well. Allie has been taking dance lessons for 15 years and is currently a student at Brooke’s School of Dance in Merrill. She takes tap, pointe, lyrical, and hip hop and is also a competitive dancer, having danced at Disney World in Florida and Times Square in New York City.
Merrill, WIWJFW-TV

High School club host mental health walk

Merill - The Raise Your Voice Club at Merrill High School hosted there, "Raise Your Voice Mental Health Walk" at Kitchenette Park this afternoon to help spread awareness about mental health and break down the stigma that is associated with it. Participants in the walk could either walk the guided...