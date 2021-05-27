newsbreak-logo
Local author featured at Gourmet Book Club dinner event

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Jim Finucan, local Merrill resident and author of the book, Wild Counselor, 1977 – The Summer of the Hunt, was a guest speaker at the Gourmet Book Club of Wausau dinner event. Jim talked about his memoir set in Merrill in the summer of 1977. Wild Counselor is the true story of an 11-year-old boy who watches his father struggle with mental illness and homelessness after he was almost murdered. The proceeds from the sale of the book will go to support The Mac Home in Merrill.

