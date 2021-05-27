newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Merrill, WI

Northern Wire Plant saved from extensive damage

merrillfotonews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 6:32 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, the Merrill Fire Department was dispatched for a fire alarm from a pull station at the Northern Wire plant at 1100 W. Taylor St. in the City of Merrill, according to the Merrill Fire Department. “63-Truck, Engine-62, and Med-62 responded immediately,” Fire Chief Josh Klug said. “Prior to their arrival, it was confirmed that there was a fire in the plating area of the factory.”

merrillfotonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merrill, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
Merrill, WI
Accidents
Merrill, WI
Crime & Safety
Merrill, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Aid#Accident#Fire Damage#Fire Chief#River#City Police#Northern Wire Plant#Med 62#Merrill Police Department#Mabas#Elgin Fastener Group#Plant Equipment#Limited Damage#Firefighters#Mechanical Malfunction#Engine#Hoselines#Ventilation Fans#Production#Chief Klug
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
Related
Wisconsin StateFireRescue1

Wis. firefighters rescue 3 from plane crashed in forest

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater firefighters rescued three people after their plane lost power and crashed Saturday night in the Kettle Moraine State Forest, where the aircraft was suspended in trees about 75 feet above the ground, the Fire Department said. The three occupants were uninjured, according to the Whitewater Fire...
Lincoln County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

No injuries in Merrill-area plane crash

No one was injured after a plane crashed last week in rural Lincoln County, sheriff’s officials said in their weekly media report. Lincoln County dispatchers on Tuesday took a report from the FAA regarding an emergency transmitter that signaled a plane in distress. A second caller reported seeing the downed plane in a field near County Road C and Prairie Road in the town of Merrill.
Lincoln County, WI95.5 FM WIFC

Pilot, Passenger Unharmed in Lincoln County Plane Crash

TOWN OF MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — Lincoln County Sheriff’s Officers say no one was injured in a plane crash last Tuesday in the Town of Merrill. The Sheriff’s office received an FAA distress call Tuesday afternoon, then a short time later received a report of a downed plane near the intersection of County Road C and Prairie Road.
Wisconsin StateWISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 6,976 deaths

MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
Lincoln County, WIwsau.com

Amazon Scam Reported Twice in Lincoln County Last Week

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — At least two Lincoln County residents reported scams from someone claiming to be from Amazon last week. On Tuesday a 73-year-old woman from Merrill told officers she had been contacted by someone who said her account had been hacked and over $5,000 in purchases were made. She was told the charges could be cleared if she provided the scammer with gift cards. Officers say she lost about $1,500 in the incident.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Owl Lands On Wisconsin Man’s Neck After Crashing Into His Car

Here's one you don't see every day: An owl flew into a man's car over in Wisconsin and ended up landing on his neck!. I'm not sure who was more surprised in this story out of Winnebago County over in my home state of Wisconsin-- the guy driving the car, or the owl who flew into the moving car and ended up landing on the guy's neck!
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Lincoln County, WImerrillfotonews.com

LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

Two people were injured after a truck left the roadway and struck a tree Tuesday just after noon on Horn Lake Rd. in the Town of Birch. Both the driver, a 16-year-old Eagle River girl and her passenger, a 19-year-old Merrill man, were injured in the crash. They were transported by Merrill EMS to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. The Town of Russell Fire Department and First Responders assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS

At 1:07 a.m., an officer responded to a report of a male party shining a flashlight at drivers as they were driving past him. The officer located the suspect and advised him to stop shining the light as it could cause an accident. The male was warned for his actions.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Fotos from the Past

Researched by Michael J. Caylor, Jr. 5-12-71 He was fired, he was still paid, and now he is back on the job. That is the story of the last week of Chief Deputy Sheriff Harvey Woodward. Late last week Sheriff Alfred Giese fired Woodward and told him to turn in his badge, gun, and car keys. Woodward, based on advice from his attorney, District Attorney James T. Rogers, and Law Enforcement Committee Chair Clarence Krueger, instead stayed on the job. As the week and weekend went on, Giese said he would refuse to pay Woodward out of his budget, but County Clerk Ken Oldenburg said that would be impossible and promised Woodward, who is 42 and has five boys at home, that he will still be paid. On Saturday, Giese filed court action against Woodward seeking his removal, based on his claims that the County’s Civil Service Commission is invalid, therefore making Woodward and every deputy on the department at-will employees, his will. However, when a special hearing was called into session on Monday in Marathon County Court, Giese asked to dismiss the case. That request came after Giese, Woodward, their attorneys, and DA Rogers all met behind closed doors. Giese claims when the office of Sheriff was merged with the former Traffic Patrol Division, the process was invalid, as was the appointment of Woodward, who had previously served as supervisor with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. Insides sources reported this past week that Giese refused to deputize Woodward for 1971 and at first refused to issue him an identification card. Local fire apparatus salesman Otis Radke confirmed Sheriff Giese did issue him an identification card as Chief Deputy in 1971, but it was done as a joke, and he instead now holds a Deputy Sheriff card in its place.
Lincoln County, WIWDEZ 101.9 FM

Lincoln County Cracks Down on Speeders

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — Sheriff’s officials in Lincoln county issued a handful of citations for excessive speed last week, including two to a Wausau man who was clocked at over 100 MPH in two days. In their weekly press release officers say he was first stopped on Wednesday for going...
Lincoln County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Dept. weekly wrap up

Information provided by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department on May 10, 2021;. Two people were injured after a truck left the roadway and struck a tree Tuesday just after noon on Horn Lake Rd in the Town of Birch. Both the driver, a 16 year old Eagle River girl and her passenger, a 19 year old Merrill man were injured in the crash. They were transported by Merrill EMS to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. The Town of Russell Fire Department and First Responders assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Merrill Fire Department trains for confined spaces rescue

While infrequent, when they occur, the risk is high for everyone involved. Three days of intensive training focused on performing rescues in confined spaces, culminated in a live simulation of just such a rescue on Wednesday, Apr. 21. It began Monday, Apr. 19, when Merrill Fire Department members started a...
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Lincoln Wood Plant 2 struck by lightning, catches fire

It was Tuesday, Apr. 27, and Merrill was experiencing some early spring weather. Much of the City was still asleep. “I woke up to shut the bedroom window because of the thunderstorm,” City resident Heidi Wiedenhoft said. “And the sky lit up, and I saw a lightning bolt hit what looked like on the factory.”
Wausau, WIwausau.wi.us

Traffic Bulletin - Merrill Avenue / Business Highway 51

It is anticipated that beginning on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, asphalt milling and paving will begin at the intersection of Merrill Avenue and Business Highway 51. North bound and south bound traffic will be maintained at all times. East bound and west bound traffic will be detoured utilizing 12th Avenue and Randolph Street. The detour will be established on Tuesday, May 11th in preparation for the work. The entrance into NTC off Merrill Avenue will be closed during construction; motorists should use the entrances to NTC off Campus Drive. The work is anticipated to be completed by Friday, May 21st.
Lincoln County, WImerrillfotonews.com

Pool kitty donates to LCHS

Sportsman’s Alibi Bar & Grill’s Pool Team donated $425 from their pool kitty to the Lincoln County Humane Society for the animals of the shelter. Thank you all for supporting the shelter! Submitted photo.