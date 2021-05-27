May is Mental Health Month

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleMerrill store windows still showcase positive messages for the month of May … Mental Health Awareness Month … courtesy of the artistic talents of Merrill High School students who belong to the the Raise Your Voice Club.

MHS Raise Your Voice Club shares messages of positivity

On Friday, April 30, Members of Merrill High School’s Raise Your Voice (RYV) Club painted the windows of participating business storefronts that would line the route for their first Raise Your Voice Mental Health Awareness Walk. The windows showcase positive messages to increase awareness of mental health issues and let sufferers know they are not alone.
Hundreds attend Merrill’s ‘Raise Your Voice for Mental Health Walk’

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A walk for mental health awareness, organized by high school students in Merrill, drew hundreds and raised thousands of dollars for mental health support. When Merrill High School’s “Raise Your Voice Club” started planning the “Raise Your Voice for Mental Health Walk,” they were only expecting...
Merrill, WIWJFW-TV

High School club host mental health walk

Merill - The Raise Your Voice Club at Merrill High School hosted there, "Raise Your Voice Mental Health Walk" at Kitchenette Park this afternoon to help spread awareness about mental health and break down the stigma that is associated with it. Participants in the walk could either walk the guided...
Merrill, WIWSAW

Prep Highlights 5/3/21

Talking about mental health is often hard to initiate and students at Merrill High School hope to fix that problem. They’re planning a mental health awareness walk on Sunday, May 2 as their main event.