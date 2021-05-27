newsbreak-logo
Sangamon County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sangamon by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sangamon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL SANGAMON COUNTY At 1232 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pleasant Plains to near Virden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Auburn around 1240 PM CDT. Divernon around 1245 PM CDT. Springfield and Pawnee around 1250 PM CDT. Sherman around 1255 PM CDT. Riverton around 100 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Spaulding, Curran, Farmingdale, Glenarm, Thayer, Clear Lake, Southern View, Grandview, Jerome and Leland Grove. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 between mile markers 77 and 103. Interstate 72 between mile markers 86 and 107. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Springfield, ILwmay.com

Heavy Rain In Forecast, But Flooding Risk Seen As Minimal

Despite heavy rain that’s already fallen on Springfield… with more on the way… Sangamon County emergency management officials are not expecting major flooding problems, other than problems with water on some roadways and underpasses. The director of the Office of Emergency Management, Bill Lee, tells WMAY that the county has...
Illinois Stateagrinews-pubs.com

Four tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois

MECHANICSBURG, Ill. (AP) — Four tornadoes touched down May 3 in central Illinois, but no damage was reported as the storms swept across farm fields and open areas, the National Weather Service said. One tornado touchdown was confirmed in Arenzville in Cass County, while three others were confirmed in Sangamon...
Cass County, ILweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Jasper; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Sangamon; Scott; Shelby; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.