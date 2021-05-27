Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MACOUPIN AND NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 1218 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Waverly to near Girard, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Virden around 1225 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include White Oak. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bond, Fayette, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bond; Fayette; Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Bond County in south central Illinois Northwestern Fayette County in south central Illinois Southern Montgomery County in south central Illinois * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1057 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Schram City to near Pocahontas, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Coffeen around 1105 PM CDT. Woburn around 1115 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Mulberry Grove and Van Burensburg. This includes Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 45 and 52. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH