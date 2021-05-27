newsbreak-logo
Calhoun County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, St. Clair by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey; St. Clair A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHEASTERN GREENE...WESTERN MADISON MACOUPIN...JERSEY AND NORTHWESTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS...ST. CHARLES...NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN...ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHEASTERN WARREN COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI AND ST. LOUIS CITY At 1208 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Palmyra to near Orchard Farms to Dutzow, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Florissant, Elsah, Portage Des Sioux, Black Jack, Spanish Lake, West Alton, New Melle, East Alton, Girard, Alton, Godfrey, Wood River, Brighton, Roxana, Hartford, Wildwood, Bethalto, Spirit of St. Louis Airport, Weldon Spring Heights, Rosewood Heights, O`Fallon, St. Peters, Ballwin, Ellisville, Weldon Spring, Cottleville, Clarkson Valley, Winchester, Dorsey, Manchester, Town and Country, Bunker Hill, Prairietown, Harvester, Chesterfield, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, Des Peres, Frontenac, Warson Woods, Crystal Lake Park, Huntleigh, Westwood and Country Life Acres. This also includes Babler Memorial State Park, Scott Joplin Historic Site, Castlewood State Park, Confluence State Park, First Missouri State Capitol Historic Site, Pere Marquette State Park, Beaver Dam State Park, and Horseshoe Lake State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 272 and 277. Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 209 and 231. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

Greene County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Jersey The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southern Greene County in southwestern Illinois Jersey County in southwestern Illinois Central Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 936 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in a short period of time. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jerseyville, Carlinville, Carrollton, Girard, Greenfield, Kemper, Old Kane, Kane, Medora, Fieldon, Nilwood, Chesterfield, Hettick, Rockbridge, Standard City, Otterville, Fidelity, Woody, Nutwood and Atwater. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Greene County, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Campaign hopes to attract visitors to Jersey, Greene counties

A multi-state advertising campaign is promoting Greene, Jersey and other west-central Illinois counties as a destination for day trippers. The campaign by Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau of Southwest Illinois was launched Monday. It is targeting active outdoor lifestyles and living like a local. In addition to Greene and...
Dupo, ILKMOV

Motorcyclist killed in overnight St. Clair County crash

DUPO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A motorcycle driver was killed in an early morning crash Friday in unincorporated Dupo. Around 3 a.m. officers were called to a crash involving a 1993 Harley Davidson on Water Street near the intersection of North Main Street. A second vehicle, a red 1998 Mercury Mountaineer, was also believed to have been involved in the crash and was stopped by Cahokia officers following the crash.
Illinois StateNews-Democrat

Looking back at the past week of COVID-19 statistics in southwest IL counties

According to data released by the state health department Friday, the metro-east has now fully vaccinated 225,771 people out of the estimated 660,225 who live in the region. In addition, 461,334 doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the seven counties. That represents an increase of 7,352 full vaccinations since the BND last reported data May 7 and an increase of at least one dose of the vaccine to 11,027 people in the region.
Brooklyn, ILedglentoday.com

IL 3 In Brooklyn In St. Clair County To Be Temporarily Closed

BROOKLYN – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that weather permitting, IL 3 from Adams Street to Canal Street in Brooklyn in St. Clair County was closed to through traffic for rehabilitative work of the railroad crossing on Monday, May 10, 2021, and will continue until Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. Both lanes will be closed. A marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure.
Illinois Stateedglentoday.com

IL 159 Just North Of I-64 Between Fountains Parkway And Rosewood Village Drive In St. Clair County

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that lane restrictions will begin on IL 159 just north of I-64 between Fountains Parkway and Rosewood Village on Sunday, May 9, 2021, weather permitting. These lane restrictions will be between 8:00 PM and 5:00 AM daily. These restrictions are needed to complete pavement repairs and work is expected to be completed by the end of May 2021.
Greene County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Macoupin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Macoupin The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Greene County in southwestern Illinois Central Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 631 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Greenfield, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Carlinville, Greenfield, Wrights, Nilwood, Hettick, Standard City and Atwater. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Illinois StateNews-Democrat

Weather in southern Illinois could turn severe tonight. Where, when and what time?

If you’re heading out this evening, the National Weather Service office in St. Louis recommends you stay plugged in to what’s happening outside. As a cold front moves from the west across St. Louis and southwestern Illinois late this afternoon, “all the ingredients for severe weather will exist,” said Matt Beitsher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in St. Louis.