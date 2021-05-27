Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 11:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Florence; Forest; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING Low relative humidity values of 17 to 23 percent, combined with dry and warm conditions will lead to elevated fire weather conditions through early this evening. Southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 20 to 25 mph will also add to the elevated fire weather conditions. Avoid outdoor burning through late this evening and report any wildfires to local emergency services by calling 911. Check with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources or your local fire municipalities for any burn restrictions that may be in effect. For more information on burning restrictions, visit the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website at dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html and click on the appropriate county.