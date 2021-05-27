Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 21:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Kewaunee; Manitowoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Waves of 5 to 8 feet will make swimming dangerous. * WHERE...Kewaunee and Manitowoc Counties. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...The large waves could be accompanied by rip currents which make swimming very dangerous.alerts.weather.gov