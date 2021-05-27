newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macoupin County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Macoupin, Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Macoupin; Madison A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON AND SOUTHERN MACOUPIN COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS At 1232 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Brighton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Dorsey around 1240 PM CDT. Bunker Hill and Prairietown around 1245 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Worden, Wilsonville, Staunton, Gillespie, Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare and Eagarville. This includes Interstate 55 in Illinois near exit 33. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bunker Hill, IL
City
Wilsonville, IL
City
Staunton, IL
County
Macoupin County, IL
City
Worden, IL
City
Dorsey, IL
City
Madison, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Cars
County
Madison County, IL
City
Benld, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Mobile Homes#Tornado Warning#Storm Damage#Weather Radar#Interstate 55#Northwestern Madison#Tornado Warning#Southwestern Illinois#Immediate Severity#Severe Certainty#Tree Damage#Target Area#Shelter#Roofs#Flying Debris#Vehicles#Prairietown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Macoupin County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Macoupin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 12:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Macoupin The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southern Greene County in southwestern Illinois Jersey County in southwestern Illinois Central Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 936 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in a short period of time. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jerseyville, Carlinville, Carrollton, Girard, Greenfield, Kemper, Old Kane, Kane, Medora, Fieldon, Nilwood, Chesterfield, Hettick, Rockbridge, Standard City, Otterville, Fidelity, Woody, Nutwood and Atwater. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Greene County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Macoupin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Macoupin The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Greene County in southwestern Illinois Northern Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 613 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Athensville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Virden, Girard, Palmyra, Athensville, Nilwood, Modesto, Standard City, Scottville and Atwater. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH