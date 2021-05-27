newsbreak-logo
Sangamon County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sangamon by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 12:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sangamon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL SANGAMON COUNTY At 1232 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pleasant Plains to near Virden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Auburn around 1240 PM CDT. Divernon around 1245 PM CDT. Springfield and Pawnee around 1250 PM CDT. Sherman around 1255 PM CDT. Riverton around 100 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Spaulding, Curran, Farmingdale, Glenarm, Thayer, Clear Lake, Southern View, Grandview, Jerome and Leland Grove. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 between mile markers 77 and 103. Interstate 72 between mile markers 86 and 107. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

