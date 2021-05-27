Nintendo Download: Do Your Time in the School of Hard Knocks
This week's Nintendo Download includes the following content:. World's End Club – The "Go-Getters Club," a group of misfit students from all over Japan, find themselves trapped in a strange theme park during a class trip. In order to unravel the mystery of their circumstances and find an escape, they must take part in a "Game of Fate" that will test their bonds of friendship. With colorful visuals, charming characters, accessible gameplay and a compelling story, World's End Club will captivate new and experienced players alike. World's End Club will be available on May 28.