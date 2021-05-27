Nintendo Download: Do Your Time in the School of Hard Knocks

Alison Rapp was a product marketing specialist at Nintendo Treehouse, and for a bit of time, she was front and center in a lot of Nintendo’s marketing, especially at E3 2015. Her fun personality was a lovely addition to the cast, and she genuinely made some of the segments much more enjoyable. However, she was also one of the most outspoken individuals in Nintendo of America’s history, and she did not shy away from speaking up for women and victims of harassment. Unfortunately, she was also a product of constant harassment herself while employed with Nintendo, and she was terminated thanks indirectly to some toxic individuals on the internet.