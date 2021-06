Hellraid was added to Dying Light a while back, bringing with it a fairly short but enjoyable bit of dungeon action. However, an update has added more. Although Techland is now hard at work on the looming sequel, they’ve surprised us with a free update to the DLC. It’s a new story mode that adds weapons, areas, and visual effects. The update is now available on PC and consoles. The update gives players a great reason to jump back into the game, and is a solid way to get the game back in people’s heads prior to the sequel’s supposed release later this year.