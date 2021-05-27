Cancel
Video Games

Sonic Colors Ultimate Is Speeding Onto Xbox This September

By Daniel Hollis
purexbox.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rumours were true! Sega has announced that Sonic Colors is getting a remaster and an Xbox release for the first time on September 7. The Nintendo Wii title originally launched back in 2010, and took Sonic and the gang into an intergalactic adventure. Now, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S players can see what the fuss is about in this fan favourite entry. A digital deluxe edition includes early access, exclusive music, gold & silver wearables, exclusive player icons, and a Sonic movie boost. Not only that, but a physical edition is also coming bundled with a cute Baby Sonic keychain. How cute!

