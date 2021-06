Roblox Corporation CEO confirmed on their most recent investors’ call that Roblox will be coming to a couple of new platforms. As reported by GamesRadar+, Roblox CEO Dave Baszucki said that “Switch, PlayStation, [Oculus] Quest – all of these platforms make perfect sense for Roblox.” Aside from getting into two new consoles, it seems like Roblox‘s multiverse will extend to the virtual reality space as well through the Quest. The ‘game-building platform’ currently exists only on PC, Mobile, and Xbox One. Even with this very limited market, the platform still remains one of the gaming industry’s giants. Hence, an expansion to more consoles will make the gigantic title even bigger.