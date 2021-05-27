The next mainline Sonic game will release in 2022

2021 is packed with anniversaries for all sorts of gaming franchises. For instance, Sonic the Hedgehog is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and we’re excited to see what’s in store for fans of the Blue Blur. Sega has yet to make any game announcements (though the now-discounted encyclopedia is coming), but listings from various French retailers via Tails Channel may have leaked a coming collection. Two of these retailers are Sogamely and ReplayMultimedia, which have put up a page for a Sonic Collection on PlayStation 4. There are currently no listings for other platforms, and no information is given about the collection itself.