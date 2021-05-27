Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nintendo Switch: The Pro version will be announced in the coming days

By Jillian Castillo
vaughantoday.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the end of May. And every year, this is usually the time that the ads are getting dropping on the video game level. After all, in a few days it will be E3, which did not happen last year. In short, we must make up for lost time! And in recent days, we’ve seen a lot of builders / studios move in to make lots of announcements about their upcoming projects.. for example Guerrilla and Sony team up on the special Horizon Forbidden West State of PlayTo be released today. Of course, this is not all. Nintendo can also release the trump card that has been in the running for a while: the Nintendo Switch Pro!

www.vaughantoday.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#E3#Video Production#Today#Guerrilla#Bloomberg#Announcements#Studios#Today#Lost Time#July#Builders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
SONY
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gameshackernoon.com

Tony Hawk Nintendo Switch: Pro Skater 1+2 Arriving June

The Tony Hawk skating series is a beloved gaming franchise that was close to many people’s hearts. But it seemed that the franchise’s latest releases couldn’t hit the heights of its predecessors, at least until Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2. A remaster of the first two games in the franchise,...
Video Gamesprotocol.com

Nintendo doesn't need a Switch Pro to keep winning the console race

Once upon a time, Nintendo competed with the likes of Sony and Sega and eventually companies like Microsoft. Those days have long since passed, not because Nintendo fell behind in the gaming business, though it did have a few rough years following the Wii U. It's because Nintendo now exists fully in a league of its own, distinct from the binary of PlayStation versus Xbox and straddling a unique line between mobile, portable handheld and home console. The secret to its success is the astounding resilience of the Switch.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Report: Nintendo Switch Pro may be out in September, priced above $299

Bloomberg is still rolling with Nintendo Switch Pro rumors and reports, this time dropping a pretty big one: the new, more powerful console may be released as soon as September. Additionally, it is likely to cost more than the current Switch model’s $299 price tag, will begin assembly as soon as July, and may even be revealed ahead of E3 so that publishers can showcase all of their in-development Switch games.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Forget Nintendo Switch Pro: SteamPal could be the ultimate handheld PC

The Nintendo Switch could have a new rival. Steam's parent company looks to be developing a pocket size gaming PC, which could challenge Nintendo's hegemony of the hybrid handheld space. The "SteamPal" wouldn't be the first handheld gaming PC, but it would be the only one with Valve's explicit stamp of approval and deliver high-end PC games on-the-go.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

If the Switch Pro’s official name isn’t the Super Nintendo Switch I’ll never trust Nintendo again

As a games writer, console names are incredibly important to me. I’ve got to type whatever a company ends up callings its hardware tens of thousands of times, so it’s something I take an interest in. With rumors of an impending “Switch Pro,” I have to wonder what route Nintendo will take. Since it’s almost assuredly a midlife refresh and not an entirely new console, “Super Nintendo Switch” is the most obvious name, and if Nintendo doesn’t go with it, I’m not sure I can handle it.
Video GamesSamMobile

Samsung will provide a big upgrade for the Nintendo Switch Pro

It’s been four years since the Nintendo Switch has been on the market. It has proven to be one of Nintendo’s best-selling consoles. So it goes without saying that a lot of people are looking forward to its successor. Reports suggest that the successor will be called the Nintendo Switch...
Electronicsava360.com

iPhone 13 Series Camera Changes, Nintendo Switch Pro Date & more!

Video Sponsored by NordVPN. Go to https://nordvpn.com/pocketnow70 or use coupon code pocketnow70 to get a 2-year plan plus 1 additional month with a huge discount!. Disclaimer: Our links may earn a commission. Full Lists - Apple’s 2021 iMac with M1 chip, LG monitors, headphones and more are also on sale...
Video Gamesfilmdaily.co

Nintendo Switch Pro: Did Nintendo just leak their own release date?

Just over a year after gamers were refreshing tracker sites in attempts to get their hands on Nintendo’s latest console, the video game giant is back in the news. Nintendo Switch helped folks through the days of early lockdown in 2020, but before long, PS5 took the viral crown of consoles to watch. Now, Nintendo may have leaked the release date of a new console, the Nintendo Switch Pro.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Nintendo Switch Pro Leak on Amazon Mexico Website

Has this leak just confirmed the Nintendo Switch Pro announcement will be soon?. The Switch has been an overwhelming success for Nintendo, but it is getting a bit old now, having come out back in 2017. Therefore, it makes sense that Nintendo would release an upgraded version of the Switch in the near future.
Technologyvgchartz.com

New Nintendo Switch Pro Listed on Amazon Before Being Pulled - News

Twitter user Alphabeat spotted a listing on Amazon Mexico for a "New Nintendo Switch Pro" before it was pulled. It is possible "New Nintendo Switch Pro" is a placeholder for something unrelated, however, the listing comes amid multiple rumors and reports on an upgraded Nintendo Switch model. One report from...