CEO: the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be unveiled on June 10, Nord N200 5G coming soon too

With the OnePlus 9 series, which was launched in March, now settled in the market, some people may have started fidgeting over the company’s next phone or phones. After all, OnePlus spun off a new series last year, one that’s designed to cater to mid-tier markets and lower. The distinction between the different OnePlus Nord phones can be a bit confusing, especially between the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord 10, but it seems that the company isn’t shying away from adding to that confusion with the OnePlus Nord CE.