newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

CEO: the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be unveiled on June 10, Nord N200 5G coming soon too

gsmarena.com
 3 days ago

On Aliexpress OnePlus Official Store there is an article since May 12th that appears and seems to be a draft to prepare a launch (very high price). It's called "new Oneplus Nord" in details you can see 8G/128G, 48mp main camera, 2 backs camera, one 16mp front camera, 4300mAh battery and 30W charge, 6.2 inch 2400x1080, type C, No IPrating, No jack 3.5, 2SIMs. No more informations. I don't know if these informations are correct or if they match with a Nord "Core Edition". We will see soon.

www.gsmarena.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#5g#Motorola#Camera#The Oneplus Nord Ce 5g#Nord N200 5g#The Nord Ce 5g#The Nord N10 5g#The Oneplus Nord 2#Fe#Fan Edition#Iphone#Nord Ce#Core Edition#A21567 Nx#Battery#Cool Edition#Phone Manufacturers#720p Screens#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Oneplus
Related
Cell Phonestechnewsvision.com

Apple hopes to send 20M foldable iPhones in 2023

Apple is relied upon to ship between 15 million and 20 million foldable iPhones when they go on sale in 2023, a report Monday said, refering to a note by Apple expert Ming-Chi Kuo. The phone will have an 8-inch foldable display, the investigator likewise anticipated, as detailed by 9to5Mac.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

OnePlus Nord N1 5G might actually have a different name

With the OnePlus 9 series, which was launched in March, now settled in the market, some people may have started fidgeting over the company’s next phone or phones. After all, OnePlus spun off a new series last year, one that’s designed to cater to mid-tier markets and lower. The distinction between the different OnePlus Nord phones can be a bit confusing, especially between the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord 10, but it seems that the company isn’t shying away from adding to that confusion with the OnePlus Nord CE.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Here's what OnePlus' next budget 5G phone could be called

OnePlus entered the budget smartphone market last October with the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100. Rumor has it that the former will be replaced soon, and now some extra information about that second-gen device has emerged. The Nord N10 5G's replacement will be called the Nord CE 5G. Originally...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

OnePlus Nord 2 with MediaTek chip tipped again

Qualcomm may have much of the attention in the media when it comes to smartphone processors but it might be slowly losing ground when it comes to actual market share. Figures from the last few quarters revealed MediaTek’s growing reach as more and more smartphone makers adopt its growing number of 5G processors. Some, like Xiaomi, were previously Snapdragon-only houses and soon OnePlus might follow that pattern with the Nord 2 and a Dimensity 1200 instead of a Qualcomm chip.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
Cell PhonesTom's Guide

OnePlus Nord 2 specs leak reveals a big surprise

The OnePlus Nord range has been quiet for a few months, but rumors about the OnePlus Nord 2 are starting to pick up, this time seemingly confirming that there’s going to be a brand new chip. Weibo user Digital Chat Station has reiterated past rumors that the OnePlus Nord 2...
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

POCO M3 Pro 5G runs on Dimensity 700, comes with a 90Hz display

A few days ago, we mentioned the POCO M3 Pro 5G would be launching soon. The smartphone was said to be powered by a Dimensity 700 processor. The Pro variant follows the POCO M3 that was made official last November 2020 with a 48MP triple camera system and a 6000mAh battery. The Xiaomi sub-brand which is now a standalone company has just announced the higher-specced version of the POCO M3 with more speed so you can do more.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Samsung’s first 5G Galaxy F phone is official in a market where no one will buy it

The Galaxy F series of phones made their debut in India as rebranded versions of Samsung’s Galaxy M smartphones, but Samsung is finally ready to give them an identity of their own, at least in China. The Galaxy F52 5G has been leaking here and there for the last month or so, and Samsung China has now revealed the pre-order period, release date, and pricing for the device.
Cell Phonesklgadgetguy.com

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro launched in Malaysia: Priced from RM3,699

After their debuting in March, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro has finally been arrived in Malaysia today, bringing to the local market two more camera-centric flagships. The OnePlus 9 comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel, while the OnePlus 9 Pro packs a beefier 6.67-inch LTPO curved AMOLED panel. Both phones push a 120Hz refresh rate, and are equipped with HyperTouch tech for better touch response while gaming.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Another report says 5G OnePlus phone coming with MediaTek chipset

Every OnePlus smartphone since the original OnePlus One has used a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. But with an upcoming Nord smartphone, the brand is expected to adopt a MediaTek processor, and now another leak has corroborated that. The Nord 2 might use MediaTek's Dimensity 1200. Leaker Digital Chat Station has claimed...
Cell Phonesmarket.us

Apple Working On Foldable iPhone, To Be Launched In 2023

The foldable smartphone market is gaining popularity. Top smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, Google, and others are bringing new models to attract customers. Tech giant Apple is also believed to be working on a foldable handset. Apple is likely to launch a foldable iPhone. The new iPhone could be launched in 2023. The Cupertino-based company expects that a foldable iPhone will add to its user pool. It expects to ship around 20 million units of the said foldable device in 2023. This is lower than its usual production of a regular iPhone. The device in the talks will be eight-inch in diagonal once unfolded. It will have a QHD+ resolution.
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

Another Pixel 6 Pro leak seems to confirm Google’s major design shift

It was just a week ago that we reported on Jon Prosser’s leaks of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, showing off a seriously different design direction for Google‘s phone line. Now another tipster with a few more major reveals under his belt, OnLeaks, has partnered with digit.in to provide another rendered look at the devices.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G receives its first Android 12 beta release

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G is the latest phone to join the Android 12 beta launch party, following phones from most major manufacturers like Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, Realme, OnePlus, Nokia, and more. Axon 30 Ultra 5G users in China can now download the first Android 12 beta release on their devices from ZTE’s website.