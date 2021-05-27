Microsoft Edge 91 Adds Price History, Bing Rebates, More

Microsoft is adding a Math Solver feature to its Edge web browser that provides solutions to math problems with step-by-step instructions. “The impact of Covid-19 has forced students to use more digital learning tools and incorporate their web browser into everyday learning,” a new post to the Microsoft Edge blog reads. “Students rely on the browser to help them find solutions to their studies, including math. To help these students on their learning journey, we are excited to announce that Microsoft Math Solver will be available as a preview feature starting with Microsoft Edge 91 stable.”