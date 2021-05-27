Microsoft Edge 91 Adds Price History, Bing Rebates, More
Microsoft has announced the release of Edge 91, the latest version of its web browser, which adds shopping and performance improvements. “This month, we’re excited to announce several new features that highlight why Microsoft Edge is the best browser for shopping,” Microsoft corporate vice president Liat Ben-Zur writes. “Along with this, we’re making Microsoft Edge the best performing browser on Windows 10 with additional improvements this month for sleeping tabs.”www.thurrott.com