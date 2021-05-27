CEO: the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be unveiled on June 10, Nord N200 5G coming soon too
The next mid-ranger from OnePlus will be called the Nord CE 5G, with CE standing for "Core Edition". This was officially confirmed by CEO Pete Lau, who spoke to TechRadar. The new model will be unveiled on June 10 and will be released in Europe and India. It doesn't sound like it will launch in the US or Canada, however (the original Nord never did). Details about the device are kept under wraps for now.