CEO: the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be unveiled on June 10, Nord N200 5G coming soon too

By Peter
gsmarena.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next mid-ranger from OnePlus will be called the Nord CE 5G, with CE standing for “Core Edition”. This was officially confirmed by CEO Pete Lau, who spoke to TechRadar. The new model will be unveiled on June 10 and will be released in Europe and India. It doesn’t sound like it will launch in the US or Canada, however (the original Nord never did). Details about the device are kept under wraps for now.

www.gsmarena.com
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Very soon, any phone you buy will come with 5G

It’s not going to be long before any phone you want to buy will come with a 5G modem, whether you want to take advantage of the fast mobile data connection or not, and almost regardless of how much the phone costs. One of the first smartphones to push 5G as a feature, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, cost $1,299 when it was released in June 2019. Now, you can buy a Samsung 5G phone for a little over $200.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

OnePlus Just Announced a New Phone for the US: Nord N200 5G

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. OnePlus casually announced news phones this morning during morning coffee, though each is in the Nord range and not up in the flagship realm we tend to hangout in. The first is the Nord CE 5G, which won’t come to the US, but the second phone will. Dubbed OnePlus Nord N200 5G, this is indeed a follow-up to the Nord N100 and will be cheap.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

The Snapdragon 888-powered Realme GT 5G will finally launch in Europe in June

It’s been a while since the Realme GT launched in China but it seems that the Snapdragon 888-powered flagship is finally set to launch in Europe sometime during the month of June. Previously known as the Realme Race, the GT 5G sports a 120Hz Super AMOLED display and is already part of the Android 12 Beta program that was announced during Google I/O.
Cell Phonesdoms2cents.com

OnePlus Accidentally Leaked Details Which Lead To Oneplus Nord 2 Launch

The OnePlus Nord 2 is slated to come shortly as a sequel to the popular OnePlus Nord – and while the new mid-ranger hasn’t been formally announced, a mention of it has appeared on the company’s website, implying that it won’t belong. OnePlus recently announced a cooperation with Google Stadia,...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch confirmed by Amazon

The OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to make its global debut in June. But before that happens, it looks like the company has another smartphone in the pipeline that will be unveiled first. Today, Amazon India revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE is coming soon. OnePlus India just shared a...
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

OnePlus Nord CE 5G leak tips powerful innards for the upcoming mid-ranger

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new budget smartphone – the OnePlus Nord CE 5G – early next month. Now, details about the upcoming phone’s core specifications have surfaced online. And from the looks of it, OnePlus appears to have another solid mid-ranger under its belt that will sell by bucketloads if priced well.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

OnePlus accidentally confirmed Nord 2 name on its website

OnePlus has already removed the reference, but the internet never forgets. OnePlus has accidentally listed the Nord 2 on its website, confirming its existence. The listing therefore suggests that the phone’s release is imminent. OnePlus announced a rather interesting deal for Europe yesterday (May 25) as it offered Stadia Premiere...
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

OnePlus Nord 2 name slipped by OnePlus itself

(Pocket-lint) - The next OnePlus phone has been called several things in recent times: OnePlus Nord 1, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, and OnePlus Nord 2. Now it seems we have confirmation on which it is. The Nord 10 successor will be called the "OnePlus Nord 2" (or OnePlus Nord2, if...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

OnePlus 6, 6T, Nord N100 receive May 2021 security update

OnePlus is rolling out a new system update for its 2018 flagship smartphone and its most affordable 2020 budget smartphone. These devices are none other than the OnePlus 6/6T and the OnePlus Nord N100. For the former, the latest update arrives as OxygenOS 10.3.11. Whereas, for the latter, the update is called OxygenOS 10.5.8 (NA) / 10.5.10 (EU).
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

OnePlus Nord 2 has made an appearance on OnePlus’ website

OnePlus may have just accidentally confirmed the existence of a Nord 2. Here’s everything we know about the OnePlus Nord successor so far. OnePlus recently partnered with Google to gift a free Stadia Premiere Edition kit, including the Stadia Controller and a Chromecast Ultra, to customers who buy a new OnePlus phone while the promotion is running.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Nerdable

OnePlus Nord updates: A flurry of fixes arrive with new Oxygen OS patch

Welcome to the OnePlus Nord update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the original Nord. We’ll detail the current software versions for the device and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out. OnePlus usually pushes out Oxygen OS updates to the OnePlus Nord regularly, but availability may be affected by variant, carrier, and region.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

CEO Pete Lau reveals OnePlus Nord CE release date

After tasting the success with the mid-range Nord series, the company is doubling down on the development of mid-range smartphones. The Shenzhen tech firm is ready to release this year’s first Nord-branded smartphone within a matter of days. To be more specific, OnePlus will release the OnePlus Nord CE on June 10, as confirmed by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau(via Tech Radar).
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

OnePlus' next US-bound 5G phone will also be one of the cheapest

A more affordable version of the original OnePlus Nord is coming to Europe next month as the Nord CE 5G. But OnePlus hasn’t completely forgotten about its US customers, as CEO Pete Lau has confirmed. The Nord N200 5G will help bring 5G to the masses. Speaking to TechRadar ahead...