CEO: the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be unveiled on June 10, Nord N200 5G coming soon too

It’s not going to be long before any phone you want to buy will come with a 5G modem, whether you want to take advantage of the fast mobile data connection or not, and almost regardless of how much the phone costs. One of the first smartphones to push 5G as a feature, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, cost $1,299 when it was released in June 2019. Now, you can buy a Samsung 5G phone for a little over $200.