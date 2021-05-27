Unlocked Galaxy S10 units grabbing May security update in the US

South Korean electronics corporation Samsung is rolling out a new update for the Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite with new features and safety enhancements for all customers. With the new variation, the history results are now suitable with online video calls via 3rd-occasion purposes. With this update, Samsung has also enhanced the effectiveness of the digital camera and Brief Share. Using Rapid Share could increase file sharing concerning Galaxy devices. The update also involves the protection update for May possibly 2021 and the bug fixes incorporated in each individual update. It is suggested to back again up your information just before updating to preserve it harmless. The update with build variety N770FXXU7EUE2 for Samsung Galaxy Be aware 10 Lite can now be downloaded and mounted using the update perform by means of ⚙ Menu → Configurations → Computer software update → Down load and put in. You can find a lot more details about this update beneath or on Samsung.