Unlocked Galaxy S10 units grabbing May security update in the US
The June security update is already rolling out to Samsung’s latest flagships, but there are plenty of Galaxy devices that are yet to receive the current month’s security update. Or, in this case, some variants: Unlocked units of the Galaxy S10 series are now getting the May 2021 security update, a couple of weeks after the update was released internationally and a day after a similar update was released for some carrier variants of the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ in the country.www.sammobile.com