Xbox fans might want to mark June 13th on their calendars, because that's when Microsoft's E3 2021 conference will reportedly take place. There has been no official word from Xbox just yet (or from any of the other attendees for that matter), but insider Jeff Grubb revealed the date in the latest episode of the Game Mess podcast. According to Grubb, several other dates will probably be revealed over the next few days, including the date of Nintendo's conference. Grubb's comments on the conference date can be found in the video at the top of this page, starting at the 5:28 mark.