Dragon Quest Treasures Tells the Childhood Tale of Dragon Quest XI’s Erik and Mia
With the sweet, sweet announcements of Dragon Quest XII: Flames of Fate and Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake now behind us, it’s almost too easy to get lost theorizing what the former’s “mature tone” means, or ogling the stunning beauty of the latter’s Octopath Traveler aesthetic. But to do so would be to neglect another important announcement: Dragon Quest Treasures, starring Dragon Quest XI‘s Erik and Mia in their kid-aged days.www.rpgfan.com