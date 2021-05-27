Dragon Quest Treasures Tells the Childhood Tale of Dragon Quest XI’s Erik and Mia

Platforms: PS4, PS5 (reviewed), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Google Stadia. Resident Evil Village is easily the game that I was the most excited for in all of 2021. My love and admiration for the franchise are no secret and Capcom did a hell of a job with their advertising and marketing of this game. With strategically released demos and the heavy lean into our lust for Lady Dimitrescu, there were a lot of people hyped for its release.