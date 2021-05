There are lots of reasons to want a cellular laptop. It’s more secure than connecting to public Wi-Fi, or maybe you just don’t want to end up on the Starbucks mailing list. Maybe you just want the convenience of being connected to the internet all the time, because you know, it’s 2021, and connecting to the internet shouldn’t be something that you have to think about. If you’re thinking about getting a 5G Samsung Galaxy PC, maybe because it works better with your Galaxy phone and tablet, we’ve got you covered.