Video Games

Sonic Colors: Ultimate announced, mysterious new Sonic Team game will be released in 2022

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonic the Hedgehog is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and Sega has just teased a number of upcoming projects through their first Sonic Central live stream. These include a new big game from Sonic Team coming in 2022, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, another Sonic classic compilation, a whole mess of crossovers with other Sega published games, and more. You can watch the entire showcase below, provided you have about 15 minutes.

