Earlier this week, Sega officially unveiled Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, a full remake of the beloved 2000s fighter from the original arcade creators and Yakuza developers at Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. Needless to say, the fighting fans were thrilled, but there was a pretty big unanswered question in the minds of many players: would the game use rollback netcode? For those unfamiliar, rollback netcode is a more modern online technology that avoids much of the stuttering and sluggishness that has long plagued playing online fighting games. Unfortunately, according to Kotaku, Sega is building on the 2012 Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown net code, and therefore the rollback net code will not be used.